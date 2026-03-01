US-Israel Attacks Iran LIVE Updates: Death Of Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei Confirmed After Massive US–Israel Strikes

US President Donald Trump (L) and Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (R) AP

US-Israel Attacks Iran LIVE Updates: Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in a major attack on Iran launched by Israel and the United States, President Donald Trump said, calling it the "greatest chance" for the Iranian people to "take back" their country. The announcement came after a joint US and Israeli aerial bombardment that targeted Iranian military and governmental sites. Trump said the "heavy and pinpoint bombing" was to continue through the week or as long as necessary. Meanwhile, Iran's state TV has confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei. The strikes opened a stunning new chapter in US intervention in Iran, marking the second time in eight months that the Trump administration has attacked the country during talks over its nuclear program. The reported killing of Khameini after decades in power appeared certain to create a significant leadership vacuum given the absence of a known successor and because the Supreme Leader had final say on all major policies.

LIVE UPDATES

1 Mar 2026, 09:10:13 am IST US-Israel Attacks Iran LIVE Updates: Dubai airport damaged and staff injured amid Iranian drone barrage of UAE A concourse at Dubai International Airport (DXB) sustained “minor damage” early on Sunday. “Four staff sustained injuries and received prompt medical attention,” Dubai Airports said in a statement to CNN. Most of the terminals were already cleared of passengers as an earlier precautionary measure when the airports were closed on Saturday. Eyewitnesses have also described to scenes of ambulances rushing toward the airport. The UAE Ministry of Defense said that although it managed to intercept 195 drones that were launched at the country since the start of Iran’s attack on Saturday, 14 fell within the country’s territories “causing some collateral damage.” Earlier on Saturday, Dubai Airports issued a statement that said “passengers must not travel to the airport and are advised to contact their airline directly for the latest flight updates.” The airport is one of the busiest in the world and serves as a major aviation hub in the Middle East. Source: CNN

1 Mar 2026, 08:40:07 am IST US-Israel Attacks Iran LIVE Updates: Airspace Closed, Flights Cancelled As US-Iran Conflict Flares Flights across the Middle East were cancelled Saturday as several countries closed their airspace after the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran. Iran, Iraq, Israel, Syria, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates all announced at least partial closures of their skies in the hours after smoke began rising over Tehran and Iran began retaliatory attacks in the region. Carriers including Air France, Air India, Turkish Airlines, Norwegian, Air Algerie and Lufthansa announced widespread cancellations. According to aviation analytics company Cirium, of around 4,218 flights scheduled to land in Middle Eastern countries on Saturday, 966 (22.9 percent) were cancelled, with the figure rising above 1,800 if also including outbound flights. For Sunday, 716 flights out of 4,329 scheduled to the Middle East have been cancelled, Cirium said. US–Israel Strikes On Iran: Panic Grips Indian Diaspora In West Asia BY Priyanka Tupe

1 Mar 2026, 08:30:55 am IST US-Israel Attacks Iran LIVE Updates: Israel Confirms First Confirmed Fatality In Israel Since Attacks First responders said Iranian missile fire killed a woman in Tel Aviv on Saturday, the first confirmed fatality in Israel since attacks began earlier in the day. "Paramedics have confirmed the death of a woman in her 40s" who had severe injuries, Israel's emergency service Magen David Adom said, after an Iranian missile hit "the Tel Aviv city centre", according to a senior officer in a video shared by the army. It was the first confirmed death since Iran began launching missiles at Israel in response to a wave of US-Israeli attacks against the Islamic republic early Saturday. Source: AFP