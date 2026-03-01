Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei Killed In US–Israel Strikes

State media confirms the death; Trump calls it a “single greatest chance” for Iranians.

Fozia Yasin
Fozia Yasin
Curated by: Fozia Yasin
Updated on:
Updated on:
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei death
Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei | Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Iran’s IRNA confirms says Supreme Leader Khamenei killed

  • Tehran announces 40 days of mourning and a seven-day public holiday.

  • Trump says military action will continue, raising fears of wider war.

Iran’s state television has confirmed that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in recent strikes. The Iranian government also announced 40 days of mourning following the killing of Khamenei. According Iranian media reports, Khamenei was killed in the early hours of Saturday. Along with the Ayatollah, Khamenei's daughter, grandchild, daughter-in-law and son-in-law were also killed.

Earlier after US President Donald Trump indicated that Iran Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has been killed in US-Israel airstrikes, State-run agency IRNA has confirmed the death of the Ayatollah. Iran has announced a 40-day period of national mourning after it was confirmed that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the US, Israel air strikes. Along with this, the government has announced a seven-day public holiday in the nation.

Earlier, quoting an Israeli official, Times Of Israel reported the Iranian leader had been killed in an Israeli strike on his compound on Saturday morning, and a senior Israeli official said that his body had been found.

Israel's Channel 12 reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had been shown an image of his body after it was recovered from the compound in Tehran.

US President Donald Trump (L) and Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (R) - AP
US-Israel Attacks Iran LIVE Updates: Death Of Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei Confirmed After Massive US–Israel Strikes

BY Outlook News Desk

US President Donald Trump declared on Truth Social that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei is dead, calling it the "single greatest chance" for Iranians to reclaim control of their country and warning that military action would continue. "Khamenei, one of the most evil people in history, is dead," Trump wrote, describing the development as "Justice for the people of Iran" and for Americans and others he said were harmed under Khamenei’s leadership.

Related Content
Related Content

When Ali Khamenei appeared publicly in October 2024 for the first time in five years, he delivered a stark warning that Israel “won’t last long,” he declared from a Tehran mosque. Urging supporters to “stand up against the enemy,” the then-84-year-old projected defiance even as Iran faced intensifying regional pressure and renewed threats from the US.

Seventeen months later, that long confrontation appears to have culminated in his death. A towering figure since succeeding Ruhollah Khomeini in 1989, Khamenei consolidated sweeping authority over Iran’s armed forces, judiciary and state institutions, shaping the Islamic Republic’s hardline posture abroad while crushing waves of unrest at home, from the 2009 election protests to the 2022 demonstrations after the death of Mahsa Amini. His killing now leaves Iran’s political system facing its most uncertain transition in decades.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. T20 World Cup Dispatch: Pakistan Knocked Out After Super 8 Drama; India Vs West Indies To Decide Last Semi-Final Spot

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Semi-Final And Final Venues Confirmed As Pakistan Eliminated Despite 5-Run Win Vs Sri Lanka

  3. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2026: Salman Agha Reflects On Team's Batting Woes After Super 8 Elimination

  4. India Vs West Indies Preview, T20 World Cup: Bowling Questions Linger For SKY And Co In Virtual Quarter-Final

  5. T20 World Cup 2026: Sahibzada Farhan Scripts History During PAK Vs SL, Overtakes Virat Kohli’s 2014 Record

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. US-Israel Strikes On Iran: PV Sindhu Stranded In Dubai Airport As Flights Suspended; Shuttler Shares Update On X

  2. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  3. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  4. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  5. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: February 26, 2026

  2. Jharkhand Civic Polls 2026: BJP Wins Ranchi Mayor Post, Congress Takes Mango

  3. Day In Pics: February 27, 2026

  4. Phoolan Devi: Memory, Myth, And The Villages Left Behind

  5. Congress Criticises Modi's Israel Visit As Shameful Amid West Asia Tensions And Iran Strikes

Entertainment News

  1. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  2. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

  3. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  4. Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

  5. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. War Erupts As Trump Threatens Annihilation Of Iran, Tehran Retaliates

  2. West Asia On The Brink As US-Backed Israel And Iran Exchange Blows

  3. Israel Launches ‘Pre-emptive’ Strike On Iran With US Support

  4. US–Iran–Israel War: Joint operation Against Tehran To Tackle 'Existential Threat’, Says Netanyahu

  5. US And Israel Launch Joint Strikes On Iran, Sparking New Middle East Conflict

Latest Stories

  1. Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei Killed In US–Israel Strikes

  2. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, T20 World Cup: Men In Green Knocked Out Despite Nervy Win; New Zealand Into Semis

  3. US-Israel Strikes On Iran: PV Sindhu Stranded In Dubai Airport As Flights Suspended; Shuttler Shares Update On X

  4. T20 World Cup Dispatch: Pakistan Knocked Out After Super 8 Drama; India Vs West Indies To Decide Last Semi-Final Spot

  5. Burnley 3-4 Brentford, English Premier League 2025-26: Damsgaard Breaks Hosts' Hearts With Stoppage-time Winner

  6. Death Of Iran’s Supreme Leader Unconfirmed After Massive US–Israel Strikes

  7. US-Israel Attacks Iran LIVE Updates: Death Of Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei Confirmed After Massive US–Israel Strikes

  8. Review: The Dead Fish, A Fugitive Novel For Our Times