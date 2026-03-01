Protests Acrosss Kashmir Over Death of Ayatollah  Khamenei, US–Israel Strikes On Iran

Thousands of people took to the streets in Kashmir after the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a US-Israeli strike
Protesters described Khamenei as a global voice for Muslims, accuse United States and Israel of targeting him for opposing Western influence
Religious and political leaders joined the condemnation, with the Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulama (MMU) calling for a complete shutdown across Jammu and Kashmir, with the call being supported by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)
Protests erupted in Kashmir over the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a US-Israeli joint military strike on the country.
Tens of thousands of people took to the streets, including women and youth protesting against the killing.
Demonstrations erupted in the Shia-dominated areas of Kashmir, including the Central Kashmir areas of Budgam, Chadoora, Magam, and parts of Srinagar, as soon as the news about the death of Iran’s leader spread across the Valley. Thousands of people assembled at Srinagar’s commercial hub, Lal Chowk, carrying Iranian flags and photographs of Khamenei and chanted pro-Islamic and anti-US and anti-Israel slogans. A large protest march was taken out in the Khanda area of Chattergam and in parts of the Budgam district against the joint military strikes by Israel and the US on Iran.
A protester, Mohammad Ishaq Mir, said that Khamenei was a hope for Muslims across the world. “He had been raising his voice for innocent people and against the oppression committed by Israel on the people of Palestine. It was due to this that he was targeted and killed,” he said.
Ghulam Mohammad Wani, a resident of the Doyen area of Chadoora, said that the hundreds of people marched from the place to Budgam to take part in the protests against Khamenei’s killing. A protest march was also taken out in the Magam area of Budgam against the strikes on Iran, where a large number of people hit the streets against the killing.
Mudasir Hussain, 32, who participated in the protest, said that Khamenei had spoken about the rights of Muslims and opposed Western influence in Iran, which lead to his killing. “Our leader, Khamenei, always advocated adherence to the Islamic way of life in Iran, particularly on issues such as women wearing headscarves and opposed Western policies like public consumption of liquor,” he said.
Shabir Ahmad, a local resident of Chadoora, said that Iran was among the few countries in the world that stood up against the “hegemonic policies” of the United States. “Iran has consistently supported the Palestinian cause, which is why the country has paid a heavy price and is now facing a joint attack by Israel and the US,” he added.
Several political leaders also condemned the killing, while people have vowed to continue the protests. The Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulama (MMU), the largest conglomerate of religious organisations in Jammu and Kashmir, headed by Kashmir’s chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, gave a call for a complete strike tomorrow.
In a post on X, Mirwaiz described the killing of Khamenei as "brutal" and said that the incident has shaken the Muslim world. “Deeply saddened and outraged at the brutal killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei, by the US and Israel, which has shaken the Muslim world. The people of JK collectively condemn this brutality and the ongoing aggression against Iran, as well as the massacre of innocent girl students in Minab. In this hour of immense sorrow, our hearts beat with the resilient people of Iran. May Allah grant strength to the oppressed, elevate the martyrs, and bring swift justice to those responsible for this,” said Mirwaiz .
Urging Muslisms to exhibit unity, he said that “ this is a moment for the Ummah to rise above divisions and stand united and register our protest and solidarity against this killing and the continued aggression in the region.”
“Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulama (MMU) has called for a complete strike tomorrow. We urge the people to observe it with unity, dignity, and complete peacefulness,” he added.
The shutdown call was also supported by the People's Democratic Party (PDP). Former chief minister and PDP president, Mehbooba Mufti, said in a post on X, that the party would extend “full support” to the call “on the martyrdom of Iran’s Supreme Leader.” “This is a day of mourning to remind the world that injustice anywhere wounds the entire Muslim Ummah and all who stand for truth. United in grief and united in resistance, we stand firm with the people of Iran,” she said.