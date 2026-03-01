Ayatollah Ali Khamenei: The Man Who Defined Iran’s Defiance

Throughout his 36-year rule, he transformed Iran into the Middle East’s most vocal anti-US force. Denouncing Washington as the “Great Satan,” he backed regional militant networks across Iraq, Syria and Lebanon, and championed Iran’s nuclear programme as a sovereign right. Though he cautiously supported the 2015 nuclear deal, he never softened his distrust of the US, particularly after President Donald Trump withdrew from the agreement in 2018 and reimposed sanctions.