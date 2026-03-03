Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yuqi LIVE Score, All England Open: Indian Shuttler Faces Stern Test Against World No. 1

Lakshya Sen vs Shi Yuqi Live Score, All England Open 2026: Follow the play-by-play updates from the Round of 32 badminton clash in Birmingham on March 3, 2026

Lakshya Sen vs Shi Yuqi live score All England Open 2026 Round of 32 updates highlights
File photo of Laksya Sen taking part in the Indian Open 2026. | Photo: X/BAI_media
Welcome to the live coverage at the Round of 32 fixture at the All England Open 2026 between Lakshya Sen and China’s Shi Yuqi at Utilita Arena Birmingham on Wednesday, March 3, 2026. The 12th-seed Indian shuttler, still searching for his first title of 2026, will face a stern test against World No. 1 and reigning champion Shi. Sen will need to dig deep to get a positive result tonight, having not gone past the quarter-final stage in any tournament this year. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Lakshya Sen vs Shi Yuqi badminton match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Lakshya Sen vs Shi Yuqi LIVE Score, All England Open 2026: Match Details

  • Fixture: Lakshya Sen vs Shi Yuqi

  • Series: All England Open 2026

  • Venue: Minoru Yoneyama court, Utilita Arena Birmingham

  • Date: Tuesday, March 3, 2026

  • Time: 5:40 PM IST (subject to change)

Lakshya Sen vs Shi Yuqi LIVE Score, All England Open 2026: Welcome!

Good afternoon, badminton fans! This is the start of our live blog covering Lakshya Sen’s All England Open clash against Shi Yuqi. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and tidbits!

Published At:
