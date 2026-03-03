Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yuqi LIVE Score, All England Open: Indian Shuttler Faces Stern Test Against World No. 1

File photo of Laksya Sen taking part in the Indian Open 2026. | Photo: X/BAI_media

Welcome to the live coverage at the Round of 32 fixture at the All England Open 2026 between Lakshya Sen and China’s Shi Yuqi at Utilita Arena Birmingham on Wednesday, March 3, 2026. The 12th-seed Indian shuttler, still searching for his first title of 2026, will face a stern test against World No. 1 and reigning champion Shi. Sen will need to dig deep to get a positive result tonight, having not gone past the quarter-final stage in any tournament this year. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Lakshya Sen vs Shi Yuqi badminton match right here.

3 Mar 2026, 04:43:34 pm IST Lakshya Sen vs Shi Yuqi LIVE Score, All England Open 2026: Match Details Fixture: Lakshya Sen vs Shi Yuqi

Series: All England Open 2026

Venue: Minoru Yoneyama court, Utilita Arena Birmingham

Date: Tuesday, March 3, 2026

Time: 5:40 PM IST (subject to change)