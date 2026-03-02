All England Open Preview: Dubai-Stranded Sindhu Forced Out; Lakshya, Satwik-Chirag Spearhead India

BWF is also keeping a close watch, maintaining real-time oversight of the situation and stand ready to assist delegations experiencing delays or route changes

All England Open 2026 Preview: PV Sindhu Forced Out
PV Sindhu reached the All England Open Badminton Championships semifinals twice in 2018 and 2021. File Photo
  • PV Sindhu will miss the All England Open tournament this year

  • She is stuck in Dubai due to the military unrest between Iran and US-Israel

  • Lakshya Sen and Ayush Shetty among others reach Birmingham safely

Star Indian shuttler and 2-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu will be forced to miss the entirety of the All England Championships starting on Tuesday in Birmingham. Sindhu has been stranded in Dubai amid US-Israel's on-going joint military operation against Iran.

Even though Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was assassinated a few days ago, the military tussle is far from over and it has affected several other countries across the Middle-East.

In response to US-Israel's strikes, Iran targeted the bases of the United States in Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar among other nations.

As a result, travel disruptions marred the build-up to the Super 1000 event, with PV Sindhu stuck in Dubai since Saturday after flights were suspended amid following the subsequent retaliation by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Sindhu and her team, including Indonesian coach Irwansyah Adi Pratama, had a narrow escape after an explosion near their place of stay. They were subsequently moved to a secure location as tensions flared across the Gulf.

The Indian ace was scheduled to face Thailand's Supanida Katethong in the opening round but with Dubai airspace and airport continuing to be closed, she will be forced to pull out of the tournament.

BWF is also keeping a close watch, maintaining "real-time oversight of the situation and stand ready to assist delegations experiencing delays or route changes."

"This includes reviewing and preparing potential contingencies within the competition schedule should any players experience delayed arrival," it said.

Safe Flights For Others Using Different Routes

While Sindhu's participation remains uncertain, some of her fellow shuttlers have managed to reach Birmingham via alternate routes of Singapore and Africa. However, it remains to be seen how the long and taxing travel will impact their preparations.

India's top men's singles contender Lakshya Sen and rising youngster Ayush Shetty, have reached without any travel issues. While Lakshya has drawn world No. 1 Shi Yu Qi of China, Ayush is up against Indonesia's Alwi Farhan in the opening round.

For Lakshya, a former semifinalist and runner-up here, it will be another tough test against Shi, against whom he has lost four of his five previous meetings against the Chinese.

Ayush, the US Open Super 300 champion, will look to turn the tide against Farhan, having lost three of their five encounters, including the most recent one at the Indonesia Masters in January.

In women's singles, Malvika Bansod faces a stiff opening challenge against Tokyo Olympics champion Chen Yufei of China.

Unnati Hooda, whose flight was cancelled on Sunday forcing her to travel via Africa, will need to overcome jet lag when she takes on Thailand's eighth seed Pornpawee Chochuwong in her opener.

In men's doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, a former world No. 1, will spearhead India's challenge against Malaysia's Kang Khai Xing and Aaron Tai in the first round.

The women's doubles pair Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, who registered back-to-back semifinal finishes at the event in 2022 and 2023, will face Japan's Sayaka Hirota and Ayako Sakuramoto.

In mixed doubles, Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto are up against Malaysia's Hoo Pang Ron and Cheng Su Yin, while Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde will meet fifth seeds Thom Gicquel and Delphine Delrue of France.

Prakash Padukone (1980) and Pullela Gopichand (2001) remain the only Indians to have won the All England title. Besides them, only Saina Nehwal (2015 runner-up) and Lakshya (2022 runner-up) have come close in recent years.

