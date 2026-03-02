Barcelona 4-1 Villarreal La Liga 2025-26: Yamal's Hat-Trick Helps Flick's Side Edge Past Yellow Submarine

Barcelona defeated Villarreal 4-1 at the Spotify Camp Nou to extend their lead at the top of La Liga 2025-26 to four points. In this game, Hansi Flick also featured for his 100th game as Barcelona coach. Villarreal were competitive throughout the opening stages, maintaining a disciplined structure and threatening through explosive transitions. However, in the 28th minute, Lamine Yamal, showing excellent positioning and anticipation, slid in to convert a clinical pass from Fermín Lopez and gave Barcelona the lead. The teenage sensation didn't stop there, adding a spectacular solo second and a third in the 69th minute to complete his first career hat-trick. Although Pape Gueye briefly reduced the deficit for the visitors, a late Robert Lewandowski tap-in secured the important three points. With this win, Barcelona have once again put the pressure on Real Madrid, who face Getafe on Monday.

Barcelona vs Villareal La Liga soccer-Robert Lewandowski
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski (9) is congratulated after scoring his side's 4th goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Villareal in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Barcelona vs Villareal La Liga soccer-Jules Kounde
Barcelona's Jules Kounde, center, looks as teammate Robert Lewandowski scores his side's 4th goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Villareal in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Barcelona vs Villareal La Liga soccer-Roony Bardghji
Barcelona's Roony Bardghji, right, dribbles the ball past Villarreal's Pape Gueye (18) and Alfonso Pedraza during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Villareal in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Barcelona vs Villareal La Liga soccer-Robert Lewandowski
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, top, heads the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Villareal in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Barcelona vs Villareal La Liga soccer-Marcus Rashford
Barcelona's Marcus Rashford, right, and Villarreal's Tajon Buchanan compete for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Villareal in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Barcelona vs Villareal La Liga soccer-Lamine Yamal
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates scoring his side's 3rd goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Villareal in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Barcelona vs Villareal La Liga soccer-Dani Olmo
Barcelona's Dani Olmo, right, attempts a shot on goal as Villarreal's Pape Gueye defenses during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Villareal in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Barcelona vs Villareal La Liga soccer-Lamine Yamal
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates scoring his side's 2nd goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Villareal in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Barcelona vs Villareal La Liga soccer-Lamine Yamal
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, left, celebrates scoring his side's opening goal with teammate Fermin Lopez during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Villareal in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Barcelona vs Villareal La Liga soccer-Jules Kounde
Barcelona's Jules Kounde reacts during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Villareal in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
