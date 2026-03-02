Barcelona 4-1 Villarreal La Liga 2025-26: Yamal's Hat-Trick Helps Flick's Side Edge Past Yellow Submarine
Barcelona defeated Villarreal 4-1 at the Spotify Camp Nou to extend their lead at the top of La Liga 2025-26 to four points. In this game, Hansi Flick also featured for his 100th game as Barcelona coach. Villarreal were competitive throughout the opening stages, maintaining a disciplined structure and threatening through explosive transitions. However, in the 28th minute, Lamine Yamal, showing excellent positioning and anticipation, slid in to convert a clinical pass from Fermín Lopez and gave Barcelona the lead. The teenage sensation didn't stop there, adding a spectacular solo second and a third in the 69th minute to complete his first career hat-trick. Although Pape Gueye briefly reduced the deficit for the visitors, a late Robert Lewandowski tap-in secured the important three points. With this win, Barcelona have once again put the pressure on Real Madrid, who face Getafe on Monday.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE