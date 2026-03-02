Lunar Eclipse 2026: How The Chandra Grahan Will Impact Every Zodiac Sign

Astrological Significance of Chandra Grahan:

The eclipse is linked to Rahu and Ketu, the planets of shadows, according to Vedic tradition. At this juncture, there are karmic adjustments, increased spiritual cleansing, and heightened emotional sensitivity. There is a strong correlation between emotional and mental states and lunar eclipses, since the Moon controls the mind, emotions, and intuition.

Spiritual recommendations include: