Weekly Horoscope March 1–7, 2026: Financial Gains For Taurus, Career Boost For Gemini, Luck For Sagittarius

Weekly Horoscope (March 1, 2026 - March 7, 2026): This Weekly Horoscope highlights important planetary influences affecting health, finances, career, education, and family life. While some may experience financial growth and professional opportunities, others are advised to focus on health, emotional balance, and careful decision-making. Students may see progress in studies, and businesspersons could find new opportunities. The week encourages discipline, mindful spending, open communication, and maintaining harmony at home and work for better results.
Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20):
Those who are suffering from conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes, or obesity will need to take extra precautions this week and ensure that they take the proper medication and treatment at the appropriate time. This is because Saturn is currently located in the twelfth house of your Moon sign. To add insult to injury, if your cholesterol level is high, you should also make an effort to bring it under control at this time. Without a doubt, this will result in a multitude of positive health results. Given that Rahu is currently located in the eleventh house of your Moon sign, this week's long-term investments may result in large earnings.
In spite of this, you will be required to discuss the matter with the members of your family before making any decisions. This week, folks around you will be impressed by the wisdom you possess. The fact that you are a kind and generous person will, in particular, make it easier for you to attract a person of the opposite sex who lives next to you. Since someone close to you will likely betray you for their own profit, it is possible that you will not see the results that you wish at work this week. This is going to get you into some difficulty. Students who are interested in obtaining internships will find this moment to be quite fortunate. At the same time, you should not forget to collect all of your paperwork in advance, and only after that should you submit an application for anything.
Lucky Colour: Red
Lucky Number: 9
Taurus (Apr 21–May 20):
The placement of Saturn in the eleventh house with respect to your Moon sign will result in an improvement in your health this week compared to the previous week. This improvement in your health will also result in a significant improvement in your overall mood. This will also suggest that it is likely that you will recover from chronic ailments during the course of this year. In addition, during this time period, your life will be brimming with vitality throughout. During the second half of this week, you will see considerable financial gains, which may lead to plans to purchase a new home or vehicle. These prospects are favourable for you. The members of your family will experience a great deal of joy as a result of your purchase of new products. The young people who were born under this sign will require assistance from their elders or their siblings in order to complete a project for school or college this week.
As a result, if you have the opportunity, make an effort to sit down with them and ask for their guidance. You should also let them know about your project. Because Ketu is located in the fourth house from your Moon sign, you will not be able to focus on the work you need to do at the office this week. As a result of the uncertainty that you will most likely encounter regarding your profession, you will find it difficult to concentrate. As a result, you might turn to yoga and meditation to maintain your mental concentration. To summarise, the primary focus of this week is on students overcoming their shortcomings and moving forward with their lives. You should therefore identify both your strengths and limitations, and then increase the amount of effort you put in in accordance with those findings. In general, persons that put in a lot of effort will be rewarded with achievement during this time period, whereas students will frequently have to wait for better times.
Lucky Colour: Emerald Green
Lucky Number: 6
Gemini (May 21–Jun 21):
Your horoscope suggests that this week, avoiding fatty meals and maintaining a balanced routine will have a favourable impact on your health, hence reducing your obesity. This is because Jupiter is located in the first house of your Moon sign. Because of this, you will be able to put aside a sizeable percentage of your salary, which you have been putting toward the medical expenses of your parents. They will experience an improvement in their poor health, which will allow you to save money. Consequently, never stop providing them with the appropriate attention from the very beginning.
Certain individuals will experience moments of celebration and joy as a result of the birth of a new member into the family. Not only will this result in the production of new foods at home, but it will also provide you with the opportunity to spend time with your entire family after a significant amount of time has passed. Given that Ketu is currently located in the third house of your Moon sign, this week will be of utmost significance for you if you are currently employed in a professional capacity and have a job that you enjoy. In the course of this time period, you will most likely be presented with a multitude of opportunities to grow in your field. If you want to be successful this week, you need to realise that success is not always feasible. Your self-confidence will suffer severely as a result of the setbacks you experience this week. This can result in a great deal of uncertainty, which may bother you.
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Lucky Number: 5
Cancer (Jun 22–Jul 22):
The placement of Saturn in the ninth house in connection to the Moon indicates that this week is usually beneficial for your health; yet, excessive thinking may cause you to experience mental tension. As a result, you ought to make an effort to enhance this routine, which offers the possibility of achieving success by the end of the week. Significant financial benefits are going to be made available to you throughout the second half of this week. It's possible that this will result in the decision to buy a new house or car. Your family members will also experience a great deal of joy as a result of your purchase of new products. When you and your family receive an invitation to the award ceremony for your child, it will be a very happy occasion for all of you.
He or she will fulfil all of your expectations, and you will be able to witness the realisation of your dreams via him or her, which will cause tears to well up in your eyes. In the long run, any partnership work that you embark on during this period will prove to be quite advantageous for your professional development. However, there is a possibility that you will encounter some challenges on occasion as a result of disagreement from your partners. This week, those born under your zodiac sign will experience a sense of relief from all of the challenges they are experiencing in their educational pursuits. You will emerge from this experience feeling revitalised and free of stress. Therefore, make the most of this opportunity and make an effort to devote some of your time to physical activities at the same time as you are studying.
Lucky Colour: White
Lucky Number: 2
Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23):
This week, you will have a remarkable sense of well-being due to Jupiter's presence in the eleventh house of your Moon sign. Keeping a healthy balance between your family and your work, while also keeping your health, will be something that you are able to accomplish. Making better choices about your finances this week can have a good impact on your life and assist you in recovering from losses that you have experienced in the past. Things will get back on track as a result of this. With Saturn in the eighth house of your Moon sign, you'll need to be mindful of your domestic responsibilities this week and fulfil them.
The members of your family may become unintentionally agitated if you choose to ignore them for whatever reason. Throughout the course of this week, your superiors and higher-ups will shower you with praise and encouragement throughout the entire week. Your travels will also be highly useful, which is another point to consider. The effect of a number of planets in your horoscope that are considered to be fortunate is favourable to you. This week, you'll need to make a consistent effort to learn something new. There is also the option of using the internet for this. But you should avoid utilising social media at this time because doing so could cause you to lose a significant amount of time.
Lucky Colour: Golden
Lucky Number: 1
Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23):
Take extra precautions behind the wheel this week because Ketu is currently located in the twelfth house of your Moon sign. You should always keep your eyes and ears open, especially when you are approaching fast bends and crossroads, because you can end up getting into an accident. During this week, you can wind up spending a considerable amount of money on luxuries that you won't be able to fully appreciate until much later. Since you will not be experiencing a shortage of cash at this time, you will not be excessively cautious about spending. The presence of Rahu in the sixth house of your Moon sign may bring about the outcomes that you are looking for if you are the proprietor of a family enterprise this week.
In addition, if you and your family have only recently begun a business venture, you should refrain from making all of your investments at once and instead make them gradually, with thoughtful thinking and an understanding of the situation. Because of this, you will be able to strengthen your connections with the members of your family and make decisions that are well-informed with their support. This week, the planetary transits will bring many fortunate prospects for job progress to people of your zodiac sign who are interested in business. I hope you take advantage of these opportunities. The previously imbalanced conditions will be restored with the help of this. Students who are interested in obtaining internships will find this moment to be quite fortunate. At the same time, you should not forget to collect all of your paperwork in advance, and only after that should you submit an application for anything.
Lucky Colour: Olive Green
Lucky Number: 4
Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23):
This week, it is likely that your attitude of constantly making every attempt to fulfil your needs and wishes may prove to be damaging to your health. You always seem to make every effort to fulfil your needs and desires. Your erratic conduct during this time may not only lead to health issues, but it may also make your personal life more challenging. Because Rahu is currently located in the fifth house of your Moon sign, you should avoid spending time with friends and family members who continually ask you for loans and then refuse to return them. This is something you should do from the beginning of this week until the end of it. The act of lending money during this period will prove to be damaging. This week, you will be successful in settling any family troubles that you may be experiencing as a result of Jupiter's position in the ninth house of your Moon sign.
This will result in a multitude of circumstances that will strengthen the sense of brotherhood among members of the family. Because of this, it will be necessary for you to assist the women in the house and take part in the chores that are associated with the household. When we least expect it, someone steps into our lives at the wrong moment, which causes us to lose our concentration. Even if we don't want to, we frequently find ourselves unable to finish duties on time during this period, which has a direct impact on our level of professional advancement. From the very beginning of this week, you need to have this at the forefront of your thoughts. They should avoid getting into arguments with their professors if they were born under this sign. Alternatively, there is a considerable probability that your reputation may suffer significant damage. As a result, your choice of words and phrases should be carefully considered whenever you deal with them.
Lucky Colour: Sky Blue
Lucky Number: 7
Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22):
Given that Saturn is currently located in the fifth house of your Moon sign, this time period may prove to be highly advantageous for your physique. You will make it a priority to accomplish every task with your full power and to look after your health. In addition, if you have been suffering from any preexisting ailments, there is a possibility that you will be eliminated from such illnesses over this period of time. Due to the fact that Rahu is currently located in the fourth house of your Moon sign, this week will bring you an abundance of innovative ideas, which will enable you to discover new ways to generate money and make significant earnings. Nevertheless, it is strongly recommended that each document be read thoroughly before being signed.
This week, it's possible that your children and older members of your family will request more time for themselves. On the other hand, if you do not satisfy their needs, it may irritate them. Businesspeople who were born under this sign may experience challenges as a result of the incorrect counsel provided by a close friend or family member. As a result, you should avoid naively believing the counsel of anyone and instead use caution whenever you are making any judgments. In comparison to other weeks, this one is going to be a little less advantageous than usual for students who are getting ready for competitive examinations. There is a risk that certain activities will divert your attention, which will ultimately lead to the failure of all of your endeavours. To avoid a situation like this, you need to find a way to maintain a healthy balance between your academics and other interests.
Lucky Colour: Maroon
Lucky Number: 8
Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21):
When Saturn is located in the fourth house of your Moon sign, you are aware that a great deal of responsibility is placed on your shoulders and that it is vital to have clear thinking to make decisions. Keeping this in mind, you will require a significant amount of time to devote to a variety of activities in order to have a healthy life. Your financial situation will allow you to keep up the momentum you've been building and earn good gains with very little work this week. With Rahu in the third house of your Moon sign, you will be able to considerably minimise the amount of money you spend on unanticipated expenses, which will allow you to amass a large amount of wealth.
You are able to take an active interest in the chores around the house and assist other women who are present in the house this week. This will not only build your connections with other members of your family, but it will also increase the respect and dignity that your family has. You are going to feel motivated at the beginning and end of the week, which will improve your work capacity. This will make the beginning and end of the week a highly energetic period for you. The pursuit of your goals will keep your mind occupied throughout this period of time, and you may even decide to establish deadlines for the accomplishment of those goals. It is expected that this week will be very beneficial for kids, as your parents will be delighted with the effort that you have put forth. Because of this, they might provide you with a new book or a laptop, which will enable you to concentrate on your studies with a higher level of concentration than you were able to do in the past.
Lucky Colour: Purple
Lucky Number: 3
Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 21):
As a result of Ketu's position in the eighth house from the Moon sign, it is possible that some individuals will be required to visit the hospital this week owing to health concerns. As a result, it will be of utmost significance for you to exercise caution concerning your health right from the start. Because Saturn is currently located in the third house with the sign of the Moon, this week will bring about a great deal of financial progress in your life. Because of this, you will be able to pay off long-overdue invoices and debts with convenience. Despite this, you should refrain from lending your money to anyone during this time. None of your siblings will be around to offer their support to you this week.
This may make it far more difficult to make key decisions. It would be in your best interest to continue making efforts to enhance your relationship with them, since this would be the best course of action. If you are currently working in a professional capacity and have a job that you enjoy, the horoscope for your career indicates that this week will be very significant for you. Several prospects for growth in your field will likely present themselves to you throughout this time period. You will likely come across a great deal of prospects for achievement this week if you are concerned about higher education. In addition, those individuals who have recently finished their studies and are currently seeking work are likely to come across opportunities that are advantageous during this time period.
Lucky Colour: Navy Blue
Lucky Number: 10
Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19):
Because Rahu is currently located in the first house of your Moon sign (T), you will be paying a little extra attention to your health this week. Better eating habits than those that existed previously are likely to result from this. Therefore, it is important to take care of your health and keep a healthy lifestyle. The fact that Jupiter is currently located in the fifth house of your Moon sign indicates that this week will certainly bring about improvements in all facets of your financial position. Nevertheless, there is a possibility that expenses will go up, so it is important to exercise caution right from the start and limit spending that is not essential.
This week, if you spend money on things that aren't required, it could make your parents angry. This may result in reprimands and even clashes with other members of the human family. This week, you will need to realise that you are harming your project if you are hesitant to discuss your intentions with as many people as possible. Since your adversaries can take advantage of this weakness and inflict harm on you. This week, your elder siblings will assist you in comprehending a topic, which will allow you to relive some of the tension that you have had in the past. However, at this period, you should not restrict yourself entirely to your studies; rather, you should actively participate in extracurricular activities beyond the scope of your academic responsibilities. This will only assist you in developing thoughts that are creative.
Lucky Colour: Turquoise
Lucky Number: 11
Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20):
This week, you will see an improvement in both your physical and mental health as Saturn is located in the first house of your Moon sign. On the other hand, you should avoid allowing the mental tension to take over your life because it can result in bodily troubles. Keep in mind that you are a person who is disciplined. In order to preserve your health and stay healthy, you need practice self-control. Those who are experiencing issues with their finances this week will receive assistance from their relatives because Rahu is currently located in the twelfth house of your Moon sign. If you are in need of financial assistance, you will receive it from a close family, which will enable you to overcome any challenge. Consequently, you should strive toward improving your relationships with your friends and relatives and make an effort to do so. There is something that you have accomplished this week that will make your parents feel proud of you.
You will receive the respect you have been looking for at home as a result of this, which will bring serenity to the environment of the family. During the course of this week, you will have the chance to conduct direct conversations with your supervisors and obtain answers to all of your inquiries. This may also shed light on the reason why your supervisor treats you in such a harsh manner. After you have gained an understanding of the true reason for this, you will experience a great sense of mental tranquillity. On the other hand, while you are speaking to him during this period, you should use your words with great care. This week, those who are born under your zodiac sign will have a sense of relief from all of the challenges they are facing in the realm of education. You will emerge from this experience feeling revitalised and free of stress. Therefore, make the most of this opportunity and make an effort to devote some of your time to physical activities at the same time as you are studying.
Lucky Colour: Sea Green
Lucky Number: 12