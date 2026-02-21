Weekly Horoscope For February 22–28, 2026: Financial Caution, Career Progress & Balance For Aries, Taurus And Libra

Weekly Horoscope (February 22, 2026 - February 28, 2026): This weekly horoscope highlights key planetary influences on health, finances, career, education, and family life. The week suggests being cautious with money matters, staying disciplined at work, and paying attention to both physical and mental wellbeing. Support from mentors and family can be helpful, while patience and practical planning will lead to better decisions and steady progress.
Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20):
You should not disregard even the most little of ailments during this week. This is a strong recommendation. If this seemingly insignificant issue is not addressed, it may eventually result in a serious illness later in life. The fact that Saturn is currently located in the twelfth house of your Moon sign indicates that people who are in the business world are likely to have severe financial losses this week. Consequently, you should steer clear of putting your faith in anyone who has previously cheated you out of money. Given that Ketu is located in the fifth house of your Moon sign, you ought to exercise the utmost caution when it comes to undertaking any financial transactions. If you were born under this sign, it is possible that your younger sister will find the job that you have been looking for this week.
As a consequence of this, it is anticipated that their sister's employment placement would generate a joyful mood toward their family. You may organize a modest picnic or a supper out with your family as a way to commemorate this happiness. Those who have been looking for a way to improve their creative abilities and have been willing to commit some time to doing so may discover some spare time at work this week. In this period of time, you have the opportunity to enhance your plans with the assistance of technology or social media platforms, such as the internet. Students who are born under your zodiac sign and are majoring in fields such as information technology, fashion, medicine, law, or interior design should exercise caution during this week. Your mind may become disorganized at this time, making it harder for you to comprehend the material you are studying.
Lucky Colour: Red
Lucky Number: 9
Taurus (Apr 21–May 20):
You and those around you are fully aware of the fact that you naturally exude such a high level of self-assurance and agility that you do not require the support of anybody else. Consequently, you should make the most of this ability and make the most of it to the fullest extent possible by encouraging yourself to consume more green leafy vegetables. Given that Saturn is currently located in the eleventh house in regard to your Moon sign, you have the potential to make substantial gains if you make investments that are long-term this week. However, before you make any conclusions, you will need to discuss the matter with your more experienced peers.
A tranquil environment will be maintained inside the family as a result of the happy news that a new visitor will be arriving this week. The members of the family will have a stronger sense of brotherhood as a result of this, so after the week is up, organise a picnic with your family members to celebrate this happiness. Due to the presence of career competitors, businesspeople may experience some challenges this week. If you want to find a solution to your issues, you might seek the guidance of knowledgeable individuals or professionals. With this, you will be able to improve. This week, do not be afraid to seek the assistance and support of your mentors and make use of the expertise that they possess. Your comprehension of the topics will improve as a result of their expertise and experience, which will allow you to perform more effectively in upcoming examinations.
Lucky Colour: Green
Lucky Number: 6
Gemini (May 21–Jun 21):
This week, you can experience some health problems as a result of Saturn's occupation of the fourth house of your Moon sign. Under no circumstances should you attempt to treat any illness at home, and you should also avoid wasting time by using home remedies. In that case, delaying the appropriate therapy could make your problems even more severe. You should be able to finish all of the transactions that have been related to real estate that you have done in the past this week. Because Ketu is located in the third house of your Moon sign, you will experience many advantages, and you will also be successful in ensuring your future to a significant degree. This week, you might experience some good fortune in your family life. There is a good chance that the acquisition of a new automobile will bring about positive conditions as they pertain to the family environment.
Additionally, if a member of your family is eligible for marriage, their marriage will be confirmed, which will allow you to take pleasure in the delectable cuisine that they have prepared. On the other hand, you will be expected to take an active role in the task of cleaning the house, which will garner you respect from other members of the family and relatives. During this week, those who were born under this sign may experience the need to take a break from their work and spend time with their siblings watching a movie or a match at home. While this will help to cultivate love inside your family, it may have an effect on how you are perceived at work. During this week, you will find yourself striving to resolve a conflict that you have been having with a fellow student or a teacher, and you will also be working to enhance your relationship with them. Taking this step will not only result in favourable academic outcomes, but it will also enhance your reputation inside the classroom.
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Lucky Number: 5
Cancer (Jun 22–Jul 22):
Given that Saturn is currently located in the ninth house in respect to your Moon sign, you will need to make the most of the additional energy you have this week in order to get the best possible health outcomes. Without doing so, you run the risk of wasting it by misdirecting it. Since this is the case, the most effective way to make use of your energy is to spend time with your family and friends, or to engage in games with them. Due to the fact that Rahu is currently located in the tenth house in regard to your Moon sign, your financial condition is not favorable this week. The week will be filled with a variety of financial obstacles for you to overcome. Additionally, during this time period, you will be unable to save money, which will result in an increase in mental tension. This week, you should prevent the persistent tensions in your family life from interfering with your ability to concentrate. In a circumstance like this, you need to realize that everyone goes through difficult times, and it is at these difficult moments that a person learns the most.
Therefore, rather of squandering time by becoming frustrated with unfavorable situations and experiencing feelings of depression, it is preferable to make an effort to comprehend and acquire knowledge from the lessons that life has to offer. It is imperative that you refrain from making any commitments to other people from the very beginning, unless you are completely certain that you will be able to properly meet such commitments. When you are very enthusiastic about anything, it is conceivable that you will take on additional work obligations at your place of employment and make commitments to your superiors that will later lead you to experience mental stress. Not only might this have an impact on your image, but it could also make you look foolish in front of other people. Take use of the expertise that your mentors possess this week, and do not be afraid to ask for their assistance and support because of it. Your comprehension of the topics will improve as a result of their expertise and experience, which will allow you to perform more effectively in upcoming examinations.
Lucky Colour: White
Lucky Number: 2
Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23):
When Saturn is in the eighth house in respect to your Moon sign, you are well aware that the more you conceal, the more emotionally sensitive you are. This is because Saturn is in the eighth house. Your best bet is to steer clear of circumstances like these because they have the potential to cause you harm. For people who were born under this sign, it is anticipated that this week will be fairly favourable financially. You are currently in a position where the positions and orientations of the planets are pretty advantageous for you. As a consequence of this, you have a good chance of being successful in any legal proceedings that include land or property. This week, you might want to think about throwing a party or event because Rahu is currently located in the seventh house from your Moon sign. Over the course of this time period, you will have an abundance of energy, which will motivate you to plan a party or event.
However, before you take any action, you should be sure to discuss this matter with your family. It is possible that this week could bring about a complete resolution to any issues that you have been encountering at work in the past. Immediately following this, you will be able to successfully complete all of the chores that you had previously left unfinished. During this time period, there is a risk that your workload will grow significantly, but if you demonstrate the appropriate strategy and understanding, you will be able to successfully perform all of your tasks. It is possible that you will experience some challenges in the sphere of education this week. It is for this reason that you will need to exercise patience during this period of time. Because there is a possibility that you will receive a score that is lower than what was anticipated on an examination this week, which will cause you to feel angry and may force you to argue with your classmates over even the most insignificant of issues. Because of this, it is in your best interest to maintain your composure in every circumstance and to hold off until better times come.
Lucky Colour: Gold
Lucky Number: 1
Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23):
This week, you will feel a lack of mental serenity as a result of Rahu's position in the fifth house of your Moon sign, which will lead to some uneasiness on your part. Instead of putting yourself through additional stress, you should think about actively participating in religious activities and volunteering as much as you can. Not only will this improve your social status, but it will also considerably alleviate the mental tension that you are experiencing. The sudden arrival of a large sum of money this week may cause you to experience feelings of being overburdened. This is because Saturn is located in the sixth house of your Moon sign. It is possible that this will cause you to make rash choices about investments and expenditures.
As a result, you should break this tendency, especially when you are negotiating significant financial arrangements; you should seek the guidance of an experienced person. It would be a wonderful idea to have a picnic with your loved ones or close friends throughout this week. This will not only help you feel more at ease, but it will also assist you in increasing the quality of your connections with them. You will find that the circumstances at work are absolutely favourable to you this week. It will be possible for you to finish all of the jobs that are still outstanding, which will make your superiors and boss happy. In addition to this, this will make it possible for further growth in the future. You will find that this is an especially favorable time for you if you are currently pursuing a degree in social service or politics. In addition, students who are majoring in information technology have a good possibility of earning considerable success during this time period.
Lucky Colour: Dark Green
Lucky Number: 5
Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23):
Since Ketu is currently located in the eleventh house of your Moon sign, your health is expected to continue to be in good condition throughout the entirety of this week. Your health will improve as a result of the positive impact of multiple planets, and you will also have respite from persistent illnesses or conditions. Therefore, it is likely that you will be in a positive frame of mind this week. This time around, you will not only be able to make financial gains, but you will also come across a great deal of fresh financial ventures. Because Rahu is located in the fifth house of your Moon sign, you should give great consideration to the benefits and drawbacks of investing before making any decisions. You could also seek the assistance of a person who has previous experience.
If you place an excessive amount of faith in other people, this week could be a major contributor to increasing mental tension. Because of this, you should avoid discussing your financial concerns and financial affairs with friends or family, because they might ask you for loans, which would cause your budget to become dysfunctional. It's possible that you won't be able to do the jobs that you haven't finished yet, which has previously resulted in reprimands from your superiors. You will have an increase in mental stress as a result of this, and there is also the risk that these responsibilities will be transferred to another coworker rather than being assigned to you. The idea that bad thoughts are more harmful than poison is something that you need to comprehend. In light of this, students have the opportunity to erase any negative thoughts that may come into their heads by practising yoga and meditation this week.
Lucky Colour: Sky Blue
Lucky Number: 6
Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22):
According to your health horoscope, this week will be slightly better for your health because Saturn is in the fifth house of your Moon sign. But there are a few things you should focus on specifically at this time: doing yoga or exercise in the park whenever possible, and walking consistently for 30 minutes in the morning and evening. Good fortune and the fulfilment of your wishes will be yours this week if you pray for them. Your past endeavours will finally bear fruit this time around, and you will be able to pay off all of your debts. It looks like this week is going to be the one that finally makes that long-planned visit to a close relative a reality.
It's possible that you'll get the opportunity to visit their home, or that they might drop by yours without warning. You will be able to enjoy tasty, high-quality cuisine because of this. You will improve your work performance this week by approaching all of your tasks with greater responsibility, focus, and organisation. On top of that, this could be a good time for some individuals born under your zodiac sign to join a corporation based overseas. This week might be a huge social media triumph for a lot of students. They need to put in a lot of time and effort to make sure everything is done well if they want to reach their goals. So, instead of wasting time speaking with pals, make good use of social media.
Lucky Colour: Maroon
Lucky Number: 9
Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21):
Your health will be better than normal this year as a result of Rahu being in the third house from your Moon sign. This will cause you to feel revitalised and improve your overall disposition. It is during this period that you will be observed laughing and joking freely with other people, coupled with your upbeat and positive attitude. Throughout the course of this week, you will be blessed with good fortune and luck. Therefore, it is recommended that you do not jump into anything that is not necessary; instead, you should practice patience and have faith in the course of life before making any investments. To make up for the time that you were unable to give to your family life the previous week, you will make up for it this week.
As a consequence of this, you will enjoy spending more time with younger members of your family or engaging in activities with them. Because Saturn is located in the fourth house from your Moon sign, you will be showered with praise and encouragement from those in positions of authority and authority over you during the course of this week. Your travels will also be highly useful, which is another point to consider. The effect of many planets in your horoscope that are considered to be fortunate is seen to be favourable to you. The instructors and parents of students who are born under your zodiac sign will be sending their support to them this week. As a result, it is strongly recommended that you get over whatever reluctance you may have and keep looking for their assistance.
Lucky Colour: Purple
Lucky Number: 3
Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 21):
This week, your bad health will likely lead to negative thoughts because Ketu is located in the eighth house of your Moon sign. This placement is likely to occur. Because of this, you should work on improving your health because you are aware that a weak body can lead to a weak mind. Those who were born under this sign and have been looking for work are likely to find the job they have been looking for this week. Consequently, not only will this improve their financial status, but it will also assist them in repaying any loans that are still owing. If you are currently looking for work, it is recommended that you keep up your attempts to find employment. There is a possibility that you will find yourself imposing your ideas and viewpoints on both friends and family members throughout this week.
Nevertheless, it is strongly recommended that you refrain from doing so because doing so will not only be advantageous for your reputation, but it may also cause others to become enraged and turn them against you. If you speak too much at work this week, it could end up costing you money. Because of this, it is important to speak with extreme caution and to refrain from saying too much. A great number of students may experience a startling ascent to new heights in their career graphs this week. This will increase your prestige within the family. It is also possible that the more experienced members of your family will bestow upon you a blessing in the form of a long-awaited educational resource.
Lucky Colour: Brown
Lucky Number: 8
Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19):
With Rahu in the second house from your Moon sign, you should work on strengthening your mental fortitude in order to live a life that is both meaningful and rewarding. Reading good literature, doing yoga, and working out are all great ways to keep your health in good shape. Because Ketu is located in the ninth house of your Moon sign, you will come to the realization this week that money is coming into your life. However, previous financial issues have stifled your creative thinking, leaving you entirely incapable of making efficient use of the money that is coming into your life. During this week, if you spend money on things that aren't required, it could make your parents angry. It is possible that this will result in reprimands and confrontations with other members of the household.
Those who are now employed and have been waiting for a transfer will be granted the transfer they have been hoping for this week, which will result in favourable outcomes. During this moment, your joy will be visible on your face, and you can choose to celebrate it with the people you care about the most, including your family and friends. However, it is recommended that you share this happiness with the people you care about by providing them with sweets. A significant number of children will be seen displaying their knowledge and contributing to some work that is being done at home this week. Their parents would most likely express their gratitude and praise for them as a result of this. When you are in this stage of your life, you should avoid being unduly proud of your schooling.
Lucky Colour: Lavender
Lucky Number: 4
Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20):
As a result of Ketu's placement in the sixth house concerning the Moon, it is anticipated that your health will be far better than usual this week. While you are going through this period, you should avoid spending an excessive amount of time with persons who cause you unwarranted anxiety. Additionally, this will have a huge positive impact on your mental health. Throughout the course of this week, it is likely that your financial condition will be favourable. Because of the planetary effects, you will have a lot of opportunities to make money, especially in the first place. This period of time will also result in a boost in your prestige. When you are feeling lonely this week, your family will remind you, in some way or another, that they are emotionally there with you at all times, even when you are far away.
This is especially true if you live away from home. In addition to preventing you from falling into despair, this will also be of great assistance to you in making intelligent choices. This week, you will be successful in obtaining significant achievements in your work life. This success will continue throughout the week. In addition, the fact that a significant number of planets are located in your zodiac sign is a sign that you will achieve greater levels of diligence, productivity, and efficiency in your professional life. Because of your diplomatic and courteous temperament, you will be able to negotiate challenging situations with ease, which will get you accolades from senior management team members. The support that you receive from your siblings this week may help you feel more confident. Despite this, it is recommended that you put your pride aside and seek their assistance in order to improve your academic performance.
Lucky Colour: Sea Green
Lucky Number: 7