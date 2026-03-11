Bulldozers And Barricades Descend On Uttam Nagar After Holi Clash
One week after the alleged-killing of 26-year-old Tarun Kumar who was attacked after a Holi altercation, the JJ Colony in Uttam Nagar now remains heavily barricaded, with police and CRPF personnel stationed across the area and riot-control vehicles positioned at intervals. More than a dozen arrests have been made following the clash. The three-storied house of the accused has been partly bulldozed, while residents, living in a neighbourhood that is palpably tensed, stressed that the incident was a local dispute and not a communal clash. Outside Tarun’s house, over a dozen women surround his mother, trying to offer comfort as the neighbourhood struggled to make sense of what escalated into the deadly confrontation.
