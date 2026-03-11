Bulldozers And Barricades Descend On Uttam Nagar After Holi Clash

Tarun Kumar’s mother, Sunita, sitting outside her home in Uttam Nagar, Delhi, surrounded by women who had come to comfort her after her son’s alleged killing. | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook

1/7 Tarun Kumar’s mother, Sunita, speaking to an Outlook reporter, recounting the incidents on Holi that escalated into the alleged killing of her son. | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook





2/7 Heavy deployment of CRPF personnel in the Uttam Nagar neighbourhood, aimed at preventing any communal tension. | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook





3/7 Shops in the Uttam Nagar area remain closed following a deadly clash during Holi. | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook





4/7 The neighbourhood, home to both Hindus and Muslims, decorated for the holy month of Ramzan | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook





6/7 Police and CRPF personnel manning the barricades surrounding the houses of Tarun Kumar and the accused. | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook





7/7 The local police station in Uttam Nagar, located just a few kilometres from the scene of the crime. | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook





