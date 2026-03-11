Bulldozers And Barricades Descend On Uttam Nagar After Holi Clash

One week after the alleged-killing of 26-year-old Tarun Kumar who was attacked after a Holi altercation, the JJ Colony in Uttam Nagar now remains heavily barricaded, with police and CRPF personnel stationed across the area and riot-control vehicles positioned at intervals. More than a dozen arrests have been made following the clash. The three-storied house of the accused has been partly bulldozed, while residents, living in a neighbourhood that is palpably tensed, stressed that the incident was a local dispute and not a communal clash. Outside Tarun’s house, over a dozen women surround his mother, trying to offer comfort as the neighbourhood struggled to make sense of what escalated into the deadly confrontation.

Uttam Nagar Holi clash death-Tarun Bhutolia's mother
Tarun Kumar’s mother, Sunita, sitting outside her home in Uttam Nagar, Delhi, surrounded by women who had come to comfort her after her son’s alleged killing. | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook
Uttam Nagar Holi clash death-Delhi violent clash Holi
Tarun Kumar’s mother, Sunita, speaking to an Outlook reporter, recounting the incidents on Holi that escalated into the alleged killing of her son. | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook
Uttam Nagar Holi clash death -Tarun Bhutolia murder case
Heavy deployment of CRPF personnel in the Uttam Nagar neighbourhood, aimed at preventing any communal tension. | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook
Holi clash Uttam Nagar East metro station
Shops in the Uttam Nagar area remain closed following a deadly clash during Holi. | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook
Uttam Nagar Holi clash death-Protests in Delhi after Holi murder
The neighbourhood, home to both Hindus and Muslims, decorated for the holy month of Ramzan | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook
Uttam Nagar Holi clash death-Water balloon fight escalation
The neighbourhood, shared by Hindus and Muslims, adorned with Ramzan decorations. | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook
Uttam Nagar Holi clash death-Uttam Nagar JJ Colony clash 2026
Police and CRPF personnel manning the barricades surrounding the houses of Tarun Kumar and the accused. | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook
Uttam Nagar Holi clash death-Delhi violent clash Holi
The local police station in Uttam Nagar, located just a few kilometres from the scene of the crime. | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook
