Supreme Court Allows Withdrawal Of Life Support In Landmark Passive Euthanasia Case

A bench comprising Justices J.B. Pardiwala and K.V. Viswanathan granted relief to the family of Harish Rana, who has been in a vegetative state since suffering severe head injuries in 2013 after a fall from a building. Photo: Shutterstock