Supreme Court Allows Withdrawal Of Life Support In Landmark Passive Euthanasia Case

The bench of J.B. Pardiwala and K.V. Viswanathan allowed the plea filed by the family of Harish Rana, who has shown no meaningful neurological recovery since a 2013 accident.
The ruling follows the court’s earlier recognition of the right to die with dignity in Common Cause v. Union of India.
The decision could shape future medical and legal handling of end-of-life care for patients in prolonged vegetative states.
In a significant ruling on end-of-life rights, the Supreme Court of India on Wednesday allowed doctors to withdraw life-sustaining treatment for Harish Rana. He has been in a persistent vegetative state for past 13 years. The court said life support can be removed under legal safeguards. This is the first time the court has permitted a case specific passive euthanasia under the existing legal framework.
A bench comprising Justices J.B. Pardiwala and K.V. Viswanathan granted relief to the family of Harish Rana, who has been in a vegetative state since suffering severe head injuries in 2013 after a fall from a building. Medical records placed before the court indicated that Rana has shown no signs of meaningful cognitive response and has remained entirely dependent on assisted feeding and long-term care.
Allowing the plea filed by his parents, the court said that doctors may withdraw life-sustaining treatment in accordance with established medical protocols and the legal safeguards laid down in earlier Supreme Court judgments on passive euthanasia. The bench observed that such decisions must be taken after careful medical evaluation by a competent board of doctors and with due regard to the patient’s dignity.
The ruling builds on the constitutional principle of the 'right to die with dignity,' which the Supreme Court recognised in 2018 while deciding the Common Cause v. Union of India case. In that judgment, the court held that terminally ill patients have the right to refuse extraordinary medical treatment and also validated the concept of a “living will,” allowing individuals to specify their wishes regarding life-sustaining treatment in advance.
What is Passive euthanasia?
Passive euthanasia refers to the withdrawal or withholding of life-sustaining treatment, allowing a person to die naturally. It differs from active euthanasia, which involves deliberately administering substances to cause death — a practice that remains illegal in India.
Earlier, the court had opened the door to passive euthanasia in the landmark Aruna Shanbaug case in 2011, when it laid down guidelines permitting withdrawal of life support under strict judicial supervision.
However, Wednesday’s decision is among the first instances where the Supreme Court has directly authorised the withdrawal of treatment in a specific case after examining medical evidence and family consent. The matter reached the apex court after Rana’s family approached it seeking permission to discontinue life-sustaining measures, arguing that he had remained in a permanent vegetative state for years with no realistic prospect of recovery. The court examined medical assessments indicating that his condition had shown no improvement despite prolonged care.
The judgment reinforces the evolving legal position in India that the right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution includes the right to die with dignity, especially in circumstances where continued medical intervention only prolongs suffering without the possibility of recovery.