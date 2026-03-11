Jaishankar Holds Talks With Germany, South Korea On West Asia Crisis And Energy Impact

Summary of this article
Jaishankar spoke with German and South Korean foreign ministers on the West Asia conflict and energy concerns.
Iran’s move to block the Strait of Hormuz has pushed up global oil and LNG prices.
India and South Korea also discussed expanding strategic economic cooperation and upcoming high-level visits.
India has stepped up diplomatic outreach over the impact of the West Asia crisis on energy supplies, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar speaking to his counterparts in Germany and South Korea on Tuesday.
Global oil and gas prices have risen sharply after Iran effectively blocked the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow shipping route between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman that carries around 20 per cent of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG), according to PTI.
During a conversation with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, Jaishankar discussed the conflict in West Asia. “Exchanged views with FM @JoWadephul of Germany on the ongoing conflict in West Asia,” he said in a post on social media.
Jaishankar also held talks with South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun, focusing on both bilateral ties and the wider regional situation. “Discussed advancing our bilateral agenda. As also the situation in West Asia, including its energy implications,” the external affairs minister said.
According to PTI, the discussions come as New Delhi increases diplomatic engagement with partners amid concerns that the tensions in West Asia could disrupt global energy supplies and push up prices.
In a post on X, Cho said he hoped high-level exchanges planned for this year would take relations between Seoul and New Delhi forward. South Korean President Lee Jae-Myung is expected to travel to India within the next two months, PTI reported.
“Minister Jaishankar agreed and said we should work together to expand strategic economic cooperation between Korea and India, which has significant potential and strong complementarity,” Cho said.
He added that the two sides also reviewed the broader regional situation. “We also discussed the situation in the Middle East, which is having a major impact on global security and the economy, and agreed to maintain close communication on measures to ensure the safety of our nationals as the situation develops,” he said, PTI reported.
(With inputs from PTI)