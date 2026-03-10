Day One In Office, Governor Kavinder Gupta Opens With ‘Vande Mataram

A
Ashwani Sharma
Updated on:
Published at:
Governor Kavinder Gupta
Day One in Office, Governor Kavinder Gupta Opens with 'Vande Mataram 
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Hints at moves to Introduce Mandatory Recitation of Six Verses of ‘Vande Mataram’ in schools, official functions.

  • Resolves “green Himachal” mission, takes up RDG issue with centre.

  • Stresses the collective role in building a strong Himachal

Assuming office at Shimla, the Governor, Kavinder Gupta, began his first day with a recitation of ‘Vande Mataram’ at Raj Bhawan, also now named Lok Bhawan by his predecessor, Shiv Pratap Shukla, who has already moved on as Governor of Telangana.

As he proceeded to take the oath, administered by the Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia, the new Governor chose to start his tenure marked by recitation of ‘Vande Mataram.'

In the audience were also present Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, Speaker Kuldeep Pathania, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, Leader of the Opposition Jairam Thakur, and the army, police, and civil servants.

Later, he went on to inform about the move to introduce mandatory recitation of six verses of ‘Vande Mataram’ in schools and official functions.

Gupta, who has been elevated from his previously held term as Lt. Governor of Ladakh, a UT that has seen deadly violence and unrest to demand statehood, said, “Instructions will be issued to teach all six verses of Vande Mataram in educational institutions.

“Let me tell you that under the new instructions, singing Vande Mataram has now been made mandatory in government programmes, schools, and many important events. This tradition started with the oath ceremony of the governor in Himachal,” he said after his swearing-in ceremony.

A seasoned Jammu and Kashmir politician who has risen from the ranks of the VHP and RSS, Gupta said, the state has to preserve its green cover and similarly needs to put in place a robust system to ensure self-reliance on resources, which includes implementing sustainable practices and engaging local communities in conservation efforts.

“ I will take up the matter regarding the Revenue Deficit Grant (stopped by the centre) and work strictly in accordance with the Constitution and maintain close coordination with the state government. Unlike Ladakh, where I had to work closely with the bureaucracy and official administration, here it is a democratically elected government that has to discharge its functions. Yet there are areas where I will try to supplement the government initiatives,” he said.

Gupta identified these areas such as the drug menace, initiatives to make Himachal TB-free, and tourism promotion, and suggested new means to strengthen the rural economy, organic farming, employment generation, and public welfare.

The new governor undermined the environmental importance of Himachal Pradesh’s green cover for the nation, adding, “Green Himachal is contributing greatly to environmental protection. We need to do more on this," he said. 
Referring to his earlier experience as Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, he said that the geographical conditions of Himachal Pradesh are similar to those of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. “During my tenure in Ladakh, I travelled more than 10,000 kilometres within seven months. I am familiar with the challenges of hilly regions. ” 

A day before Gupta assumed office, outgoing Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla remarked that the state, which was established in 1971, has long lacked a strong work culture—something he cited as a key reason why neighbouring Uttarakhand, created nearly three decades after Himachal Pradesh, has progressed well in terms of development.

There is a huge scope for development in Himachal Pradesh. The state's leaders need to adopt a strong work culture and utilise opportunities so that it can become self-reliant, he underlined.

Further, he advised that a change in the mindset, particularly among the political class, was essential for accelerating the state’s progress.

“Politicians and the political class must also develop a strong work ethic if they want to take Himachal Pradesh forward," said Shukla, referring to his impression in the state as its governor in February 2023. 

Born on December 2, 1959, Gupta rose from the ranks of the RSS and went on to hold key constitutional posts.

He became active in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at the age of thirteen and was imprisoned for thirteen months during the Emergency. Between 1978 and 1979, he also served as secretary of the Punjab unit of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP).

Gupta also remained as mayor of Jammu for a record three consecutive terms from 2005 to 2010. He also held the post of general secretary of the BJP’s state unit and headed the J&K unit of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) for two consecutive terms from 1993 to 1998. He remained as Speaker of the state assembly and later Deputy Chief Minister in Jammu and Kashmir before being appointed as Lt. Governor of Ladakh.

