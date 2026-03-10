Day One In Office, Governor Kavinder Gupta Opens With ‘Vande Mataram

Born on December 2, 1959, Gupta rose from the ranks of the RSS and went on to hold key constitutional posts.



He became active in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at the age of thirteen and was imprisoned for thirteen months during the Emergency. Between 1978 and 1979, he also served as secretary of the Punjab unit of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP).



Gupta also remained as mayor of Jammu for a record three consecutive terms from 2005 to 2010. He also held the post of general secretary of the BJP’s state unit and headed the J&K unit of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) for two consecutive terms from 1993 to 1998. He remained as Speaker of the state assembly and later Deputy Chief Minister in Jammu and Kashmir before being appointed as Lt. Governor of Ladakh.