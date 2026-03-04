War-Time Puts Himachal's Popular Foreign Tourist Hubs In Hard Days

Summary of this article
The escalating US-Israel–Iran conflict has disrupted overseas travel, leading to cancellations of Israeli tourist groups in Manali and prompting many foreign visitors in Dharamkot and Kasol to cut short their stays amid fears of being stranded.
Himachal Pradesh’s tourism industry—contributing around 7–8% to the state’s GDP—is bracing for losses ahead of the crucial summer season, with hoteliers drawing parallels to the COVID-19 downturn and reporting empty rooms and anxious guests.
As concerns grow for Indians working in the Gulf, state governments including Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Uttarakhand have activated helplines and contingency plans to ensure the safety and possible evacuation of their citizens.
Two large Israeli tourist groups, 15 to 20 each, booked at a leading Manali hotel, Mahamaya Resort, were cancelled after the war broke out between the US-Israeli and Iran on February 28, disrupting travels across the Middle East.
At Dharamkot, also known as “mini-Israel” in Himachal Pradesh, next to Dharamshala-McLeodganj, the foreign tourists decided to cut short their stays to hurriedly return home, while in Kasol, another foreign tourist hub, the mood is subdued.
Admits Dinesh Sood, a hotelier from Manali, said the conflict is set to significantly impact overseas travel—not just from Israel or the United States, but across the globe. While tourism accounts for only a small share of the broader consequences of the war, the sector will inevitably end up paying the price.
“Two cancellations at our resort in Manali may be the first such example of how the tourism industry in Himachal Pradesh, which constitutes 7%–7.78% of the state’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), could begin to feel the impact of the crisis, as it is less than a week since this widening conflict," he says.
As the development comes just ahead of the upcoming summer, when foreign tourists’ footfall begins in the hill state, the travellers and also the hoteliers are anxiously watching the developments.
Some of the leading hoteliers, who host the foreign tourist groups, are drawing a parallel with the 2021-22 Covid crisis, when international and domestic travellers stopped arriving due to lockdown and disruption of flights, closure of air operations, and closure of train services.
The village’s cafés, restaurants, homestays, and guesthouses, both at Dharamkot and Kasol (Kullu), which get heavily packed and depend on the arrival of the long-stay foreign backpackers from Israel, Europe, the UAE, and the United States, have slipped into an unusual quiet with empty tables, vacant rooms, and anxious owners.
“Most of the Israeli tourists start arriving in March-April at Dharamkot and get the rooms booked in advance. But now, even those who had arrived in February have left in the past three days,” informs Deepak Rana, a Dharamshala-based travel agent.
Daniel, an Israeli tourist who had planned to stay until July 2026 at Tosh with his female friend, cancelled his booking at the homestay, located 20 km from Kasol, in Parbati Valley.
“Many foreign tourists fear that if the war spreads and prolongs, they will get stranded in India. In fact, after the COVID-19 lockdown, the travellers are scared and avoid risks. They had faced highly tough times,” recalls Anil Kant, a Kullu hotelier.
The foreign tourist arrivals in Himachal Pradesh had also dropped significantly during the Ukraine-Russia war.
Local media have reported, quoting Yael (not a real name), who was staying at Dharamkot and took her flight back to Delhi on Monday after her friends told her about the worrying situation in the country. “To reach Delhi is my immediate priority; thereafter, I will take embassy help to reach back home, where my mother is living in constant fear," she said.
The president of the Dharamsala Hotel and Restaurant Association, Ashwani Bamba, said after the monsoon disasters, the tourism industry was bracing up for a good season, but now, due to the deteriorating geopolitical situation, international tourists may not venture out or take long vacations to the Himalayas, which are their favourite destinations.
“Those here are making frequent queries about their returns at airports and travel agents, though we have assured them full safety and comforts. The moment flights resume, they will certainly return,” he says
Meanwhile, families of those working in the Gulf countries are passing through tense and distressing moments.
In a video message posted on his social media account, Himachal Pradesh PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh assured that the safety of those working in the Middle East is of paramount importance. "The government stands fully with the families and will take all possible steps to ensure their safety and safe return with the help of the central government," he said.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday announced a 24x7 helpline to assist stranded Punjabis, asking families to call 0172 2260042, 0172 2260043 or WhatsApp +91 94787 79112 for immediate support.
"The state government is in constant touch with the Central government to ensure their safe and prompt return," he said.
On the same lines, the Uttarakhand government has also stepped up vigilance to protect citizens based in West Asia for work or education. There is a significant number of persons from the state who are employed in the healthcare, hospitality, and labour sectors in the Gulf. The has started compiling a database to gather details about individuals and prepare plans to help them return home.