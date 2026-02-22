You'll Have to Pay More To Travel To Himachal Pradesh This Summer

Cash-strapped state steps up drive to mobilise additional resources

A
Ashwani Sharma
Updated on:
Updated on:
Youll Have to Pay More To Travel To Himachal Pradesh This Summer
Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, party leader KC Venugopal and others during a meeting with AICC general secretaries, state in-charges, Pradesh Congress presidents and CLP leaders from six states over the India-US Trade Deal, in New Delhi. Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Chief Minister, cabinet,meet Rahul Gandhi, Kharge to brief  them on state’s fiscal crisis

  • Vehicles registered in Himachal Pradesh, however, are exempted from paying the entry fee

  • BJP, business community see hike in toll fee as a blow to tourism industry, hill economy

‘Atithi Devo Bhava’-- a Sanskrit phrase that means “The guest is equivalent to God." The phrase reflects the traditional Indian value of treating guests with great respect, warmth, and hospitality.

But cash-strapped Himachal Pradesh, severely impacted by the Centre’s move to scrap Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG)---an annual Rs 6000 cr jolt, the tourist state has made arrivals at all its entry points costlier for all kinds of visitors and tourists as a step to mobilise additional resources.

The move, which comes just ahead of the upcoming tourist season, has not gone well within the state and its resourceful neighbours in Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi, apart from the business community and daily commuters vehemently seeking withdrawal of the steep hike in the proposed toll fee, applicable from April 1.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and other ministers during the presentation organized on the state's financial situation and the impacts of the 16th Finance Commission's termination of Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG). - X / SukhuSukhvinder
Himachal Pradesh Faces Severe Fiscal Stress After RDG Withdrawal In 2026

BY Ashwini Sharma

While the Punjab government already made its intentions clear to approach Union Minister for Highways and Transport Nitin Gadkari to seek withdrawal of hike, residents of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, living next to the state borders, have held public protests at Mehatpur, an entry toll barrier in Una district.

Related Content
Related Content

The Himachal Pradesh government, in a notification issued two days back, has ordered a steep increase in the entry tax for ‘out-of-state’ private vehicles from Rs 70 to 170.

“Private vehicles entering Himachal from neighbouring states such as Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi will have to pay Rs 170 as entry toll tax, up from the earlier Rs 70. Vehicles carrying 12+1 passengers will now be charged Rs 170, up from the previous Rs 110,” reads the order.

This is the category that hits a majority of the commuters, including traders, lawyers, private sector employees, and families, who cross the border frequently for work, education, healthcare, and social obligations, along with tourists.

Heavy vehicles, including those carrying goods and supplies, will see their toll revised from Rs 720 to Rs 900. Construction machinery, including JCBs and similar equipment, will now be charged Rs 800, compared to the previous Rs 570. The entry fee for tractors has been increased from Rs 70 to Rs 100. 

The vehicles registered in Himachal Pradesh, however, are exempted from paying the entry fee. But non-HP registered tourist vehicles—private cars, Travellers, taxis, jeeps, vans, mini-buses, motorbikes, etc., coming via road from neighbouring states, interstate goods transport, and commercial passenger vehicles will have to pay more from April 1, 2026.

The opposition BJP has also criticised the Congress government's decision, which, it says, will hit the state’s tourism industry, a major earner of revenue, besides the business category and common citizens. Senior Party MLA and former BJP state president Satpal Satti also joined the protest.

Opposing the entry fee hike, Punjab state BJP vice-president Subhash Sharma reminds that borders between the two states should not become walls between people, who had lived like a family for generations.

“Punjab and Himachal may have separated on paper in 1966 to form a new state, but no line on a map can sever the deep social and economic ties. Even today, lawyers from Ropar stand in courts in Una, patients from Himachal seek treatment in Punjab’s hospitals, and students cross the border every single day in pursuit of education and opportunity,” he reminds, adding, “And now, they are expected to shoulder this unreasonable tax.

Senior BJP MLA from UnaSatpal Satti, concurs with Sharma, “This is not a BJP or Congress issue; it is a people’s issue. Himachal Pradesh was granted full statehood in 1971, but even after that, border areas have functioned as shared spaces. It will also be a blow to tourism, hitting the backbone of the hill economy.”

The protesters on Saturday warned that if the entry fee hike isn’t withdrawn, the agitation will create serious hardships for the state, already struggling with multiple fiscal challenges.

Chief Minister’s principal media advisor Naresh Chauhan said the state is facing a high debt burden of over Rs one lakh crore and a fiscal crisis as a result of the centre’s abrupt move to discontinue the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG). The government has been compelled to explore new ways to raise its resources.

The recommendation of the 16th Finance Commission has left the state with a shortfall of Rs 6000 cr and also tied the government's hands from raising loans beyond the Rs 10,000 cr limit. The only viable options left for a small state are to tap additional means for raising internal revenue and plug leakages in the collections.

The cabinet, in its meeting last week, has thus stepped up the drive on resource mobilisation through reforms in excise, liquor vends, toll collection, and revised entry fee structures for vehicles entering the state, he explains.

According to Chauhan, the Department of State Taxes and Excise has notified the Toll Policy 2026-27 for the financial year April 1 to March 31, 2027, under which toll barriers will be leased through a transparent e-auction mechanism with fixed reserve prices.

The policy mandates electronic toll collection, CCTV monitoring, and phased FASTag implementation to curb leakages and improve compliance while ensuring steady monthly remittances to the state exchequer. Alongside toll reforms, the government is strengthening excise collections, a key component of the state's own tax revenue. 

In Delhi, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and his entire cabinet also held a meeting with senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and explained how the centre has cut down the revenue deficit grant, a key constitutional mechanism to help the resource-starved hill state.

Himachal Pradesh’s revenue collections from all sources is just Rs 42,000 cr, including the annual borrowing limit of Rs 10,000 cr, but the expenditure is Rs 48,000 cr. The resource gap, which used to be bridged by the centre by way of the Revenue Deficit Grant since 1951, has been stopped.

It has made the survival of a border state, where the cost of development and delivery of services to the people living in remote mountainous areas is very high, alleges Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, who has rather put the annual loss to the state over Rs 10,000 cr if one takes into account recent monsoon disasters and ecological costs.

Over the past three years, the state government has generated an additional Rs 3,000 crore in revenue. He indicates that in the coming days, more stringent measures may be introduced to further augment the state’s income, enabling it to cover the rising cost of public services and finance new development initiatives.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India A Vs Bangladesh A LIVE Score, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Final: IND On Verge Of Victory Against BAN

  2. England Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, T20 World Cup Super 8: ENG Lose 2 As Maheesh Theekshana Gets Jacob Bethell

  3. India Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Check Weather Forecast, Pitch Report And Match Prediction

  4. India Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026: Ahmedabad Hourly Weather Forecast

  5. England Vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Kandy Weather Forecast, Pallekele Stadium Pitch Report,

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Galgotias AI Summit Fiasco: Where The University Went Wrong And What's Disturbing About The Apology

  2. The Performance Of AI Readiness And Its Gendered Cost

  3. No Rupture In Alliance, Yet TN Congress Keeps Power-Sharing Demand Alive

  4. New Delhi Declaration Marks Historic Global Push For Collaborative AI

  5. Kerala: Medical College Surgery Lapse Sparks Political Row

Entertainment News

  1. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  2. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  3. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  4. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  5. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. US Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump’s Global Tariffs

  2. Taliban approve new criminal code allowing “limited” domestic violence, deepening curbs on Afghan women

  3. Making Of The 'Perfect' Epstein Victim

  4. Epstein’s Empire of Exploitation: The Survivors’ Battle Against a Protected System

  5. Elite Ties, Manipulation and Controversy: The Expanding Shadow Of Jeffrey Epstein

Latest Stories

  1. International Mother Language Day:  The Quest For Linguistic Identity

  2. Book Review: No Easy Redemptions in This Unknown City

  3. Epstein’s Empire of Exploitation: The Survivors’ Battle Against a Protected System

  4. 'Stay Out Of Politics': How Wim Wenders Triggered Outrage At The Berlinale

  5. 'India Rushed Into One-Sided Deal': Congress After US Tariff Ruling

  6. RSS Not Driven By Political Power, Says Mohan Bhagwat

  7. O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 8: Shahid Kapoor Film Dips 27%, Earns ₹2.25 Crore

  8. India Vs Spain Highlights, FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26: IND Fall To ESP 2–0 In Hobart