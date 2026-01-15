Nitin Gadkari Votes In Nagpur Civic Polls, Confident Of Record BJP Win

Union Minister casts vote in NMC elections, appeals to citizens to exercise their franchise amid attack on BJP candidate

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Gadkari casts vote in Nagpur Nitin Gadkari caste vote Nagpur municipal elections
Gadkari, accompanied by his family, voted at the New English School in the Mahal area of the city. File Photo; Representative image
Summary
  • Nitin Gadkari casts vote in Nagpur NMC elections, confident BJP will secure record margins.

  • Gadkari appeals to citizens to exercise their franchise, citing prior issues with voter lists.

  • BJP candidate Bhushan Shingne attacked in Gorewada; police register case against one person.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday cast his vote in the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) elections, expressing confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would secure a record-breaking victory in municipal polls across Maharashtra.

Voting was underway for 29 municipal corporations in the state, including Nagpur. Gadkari, accompanied by his family, voted at the New English School in the Mahal area of the city, reported PTI.

Speaking to reporters, Gadkari highlighted the party’s previous successes in Nagpur, saying, "We have fought this election again on the basis of the work done by us, and we will certainly perform better, as we did in the last elections. We will certainly win with a record-breaking margin." He added that the people have elected the BJP thrice in the NMC polls, giving it the opportunity to work for development.

The counting of votes is scheduled for Friday, January 16, and will take place at 23 designated counting centres spread across Mumbai. (representative image) - File photo
BMC Elections 2026 Begin: Seat-Sharing, Voting Arrangements And Counting Process Explained

BY Outlook News Desk

Gadkari also appealed to citizens to exercise their franchise, noting it as their fundamental right. Responding to queries about low voter turnout in the last NMC elections, he acknowledged issues with the voters’ list, saying it should be properly organised to ensure no one is excluded from voting. He expressed confidence that the Election Commission would take appropriate measures, PTI reported.

Addressing the alleged attack on BJP’s ward no. 11 candidate Bhushan Shingne on Wednesday night, Gadkari described the incident as unfortunate and said he planned to visit Shingne’s residence on Thursday. "I feel it is a very unfortunate incident that could have been avoided, and (I am confident) the police will take strict action against the perpetrators. According to available information, there was an attempt to kill him, which is extremely wrong," he said.

On the question of the mayoral post, the Chief Minister reiterated the alliance’s position. - File Photo; Representative image
BMC Polls 2026: Fadnavis Vows Marathi-Hindu Mayor, Deportations

BY Outlook News Desk

According to BJP city chief Dayashankar Tiwari, Shingne went to Gorewada on Wednesday after learning that anti-social elements were attempting to disrupt the atmosphere and distribute money. Upon reaching the location, he was allegedly attacked by a group of over 100 people and sustained injuries.

PTI reported that a case has been filed against one person, while others involved are yet to be identified, according to a senior police official.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
×

