BMC Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Vote Counting To Begin Soon, Exit Polls Predict A BJP-Shiv Sena Sweep

BMC Elections 2026 Result LIVE: Counting Of Votes To Happen Soon At 23 Designated Centres
Counting centres for BMC election have been established zone-wise, covering all administrative wards, including R North, R Central, R South, P North, P East, P South, K West, K East, H East, H West, T, S, N, M East, M West, L, F North, F South, G North, G South, D, C, B, A and E.
The venues include municipal schools, sports complexes, colleges, auditoriums, stadiums and administrative buildings located in areas such as Dahisar, Borivali, Kandivali, Malad, Goregaon, Andheri, Santacruz, Mulund, Ghatkopar, Chembur, Kurla, Sion, Dadar, Worli, Girgaum and Byculla. Each centre has been assigned specific ward numbers and a designated Returning Officer.
BMC Elections 2026 Result LIVE: Majority Of Exit Polls Predict A BJP-Shiv Sena Sweep
Exit polls released post voting on Thursday have projected a decisive victory for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, indicating a major setback for the Thackeray-led factions.
Surveys conducted by Axis My India, JVC and Sakal suggest a clear sweep for the BJP–Shiv Sena alliance in Mumbai. According to the Axis My India exit poll, the Mahayuti alliance is projected to win between 131 and 151 seats in the 227-member civic body. The JVC exit poll has forecast 138 seats for the alliance, while Sakal has predicted a victory in 119 seats.
BMC Elections 2026 Result LIVE: Voter Turnout At 50%, Higher Than Last Election
Voting in polls to 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra ended at 5.30pm on Thursday. State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare told PTI, after voting ended at 5.30pm, that the turnout so far was 46-50 per cent.
He said this is higher than the figure for the 2017 civic polls and that he was satisfied with the turnout. As per SEC data, the voter turnout was 41.13 per cent till 3.30 pm across the state.
BMC Elections 2026 Result LIVE: Row Erupted During Voting Over Use Of Marker Pens Instead Of Ink
Controversy erupted during polling for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and 28 other municipal corporations in Maharashtra, with opposition parties alleging that marker pens are being used in place of traditional indelible ink to mark voters' fingers, potentially enabling fraud.
Voters and leaders, including Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, have claimed the marks can be easily removed using hand sanitiser, nail polish remover, or simple rubbing, raising fears of double voting. Thackeray, after casting his vote, described the practice as "unacceptable" and urged citizens to remain vigilant, alleging it could facilitate manipulation in the high-stakes polls. Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant demonstrated the removal on video, demanding action against officials.
BMC Elections 2026 Result LIVE: Amid Fund Crunch, Parties Lured BMC Voters With Freebies
Political parties across the spectrum are announcing welfare schemes and cash benefits ahead of civic elections, ignoring how these will be funded. The BMC’s reserves have shrunk due to costly infrastructure projects, lack of new revenue sources, and rising dependence on borrowings. These announcements ignore the harsh financial reality of the country’s richest municipal body and risk pushing a heavier fiscal burden onto Mumbai’s taxpayers in the coming.