BMC Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Vote Counting To Begin Soon, Exit Polls Predict A BJP-Shiv Sena Sweep

BMC Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes to begin soon at 23 designated centres across Mumbai, each supervised by a Returning Officer. Voter turnout for BMC election 2026 touched 50 percent, higher than the previous BMC Election in 2017. Several exit polls predict a BJP-Shiv Sena clean sweep in Mumbai.

BMC Results 2026 LIVE Updates
BMC Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes to happen soon at 23 designated centres across Mumbai, each supervised by a Returning Officer. Voter turnout for BMC election 2026 touched 50 percent
BMC Elections 2026 Result LIVE: The counting of votes for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections will begin at the 23 designated counting centres across Mumbai, each overseen by a Returning Officer. The 2026 BMC polls recorded a voter turnout of 50 per cent, marking an increase over the 2017 civic elections. Meanwhile, several exit polls have projected a clean sweep for the BJP–Shiv Sena alliance in the country’s financial capital.
BMC Elections 2026 Result LIVE: Counting Of Votes To Happen Soon At 23 Designated Centres

Counting centres for BMC election have been established zone-wise, covering all administrative wards, including R North, R Central, R South, P North, P East, P South, K West, K East, H East, H West, T, S, N, M East, M West, L, F North, F South, G North, G South, D, C, B, A and E.

The venues include municipal schools, sports complexes, colleges, auditoriums, stadiums and administrative buildings located in areas such as Dahisar, Borivali, Kandivali, Malad, Goregaon, Andheri, Santacruz, Mulund, Ghatkopar, Chembur, Kurla, Sion, Dadar, Worli, Girgaum and Byculla. Each centre has been assigned specific ward numbers and a designated Returning Officer.

BMC Elections 2026 Result LIVE: Majority Of Exit Polls Predict A BJP-Shiv Sena Sweep

Exit polls released post voting on Thursday have projected a decisive victory for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, indicating a major setback for the Thackeray-led factions.

Surveys conducted by Axis My India, JVC and Sakal suggest a clear sweep for the BJP–Shiv Sena alliance in Mumbai. According to the Axis My India exit poll, the Mahayuti alliance is projected to win between 131 and 151 seats in the 227-member civic body. The JVC exit poll has forecast 138 seats for the alliance, while Sakal has predicted a victory in 119 seats.

BMC Elections 2026 Result LIVE: Voter Turnout At 50%, Higher Than Last Election

Voting in polls to 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra ended at 5.30pm on Thursday. State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare told PTI, after voting ended at 5.30pm, that the turnout so far was 46-50 per cent.

He said this is higher than the figure for the 2017 civic polls and that he was satisfied with the turnout. As per SEC data, the voter turnout was 41.13 per cent till 3.30 pm across the state.

BMC Elections 2026 Result LIVE: Row Erupted During Voting Over Use Of Marker Pens Instead Of Ink

Controversy erupted during polling for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and 28 other municipal corporations in Maharashtra, with opposition parties alleging that marker pens are being used in place of traditional indelible ink to mark voters' fingers, potentially enabling fraud.

Voters and leaders, including Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, have claimed the marks can be easily removed using hand sanitiser, nail polish remover, or simple rubbing, raising fears of double voting. Thackeray, after casting his vote, described the practice as "unacceptable" and urged citizens to remain vigilant, alleging it could facilitate manipulation in the high-stakes polls. Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant demonstrated the removal on video, demanding action against officials.

BMC Elections 2026 Result LIVE: Amid Fund Crunch, Parties Lured BMC Voters With Freebies

Political parties across the spectrum are announcing welfare schemes and cash benefits ahead of civic elections, ignoring how these will be funded. The BMC’s reserves have shrunk due to costly infrastructure projects, lack of new revenue sources, and rising dependence on borrowings. These announcements ignore the harsh financial reality of the country’s richest municipal body and risk pushing a heavier fiscal burden onto Mumbai’s taxpayers in the coming.

