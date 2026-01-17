Maharashtra Polls: Mahayuti Ends Sena Streak In Mumbai As Vote Chori, & Controversies Shadow The Polls

Taken together, Maharashtra’s municipal elections reveal more than a tally of wins and losses. They reflect the BJP’s deepening grip on urban politics, the fragmentation of opposition space, and the challenges faced by regional parties in adapting to a new political ecosystem.

Jinit Parmar
Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
maharashtra municipal polls
Beyond ward tallies and mayoral math, these elections offer a revealing snapshot of shifting political loyalties, alliance arithmetic, and the growing friction between electoral outcomes and public trust Photo: File photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The BJP-led alliance won with a majority, securing 120 seats out of 227, while the Thackeray-led alliance trailed in second with 73 seats.

  • In key urban centres such as Pune (PC) and Pimpri-Chinchwad (PCMC), the BJP has moved decisively ahead of the NCP–NCP (SP) combine led by Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar

  • Complaints over fading marker ink prompted intervention by the State Election Commission, while reports of missing voter names, technical failures in voter apps, and booth-level confusion surfaced across Mumbai neighbourhoods like Juhu and Bandra.

Municipal elections rarely capture the imagination like state or national contests. Yet, the latest round of civic polls in Maharashtra, anchored by the high-stakes Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election, has done precisely that. Beyond ward tallies and mayoral math, these elections offer a revealing snapshot of shifting political loyalties, alliance arithmetic, and the growing friction between electoral outcomes and public trust.

Mahayuti In Urban Maharashtra

Results from the 29 municipal corporations showed victory for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance. In key urban centres such as Pune (PC) and Pimpri-Chinchwad (PCMC), the BJP has moved decisively ahead of the NCP–NCP (SP) combine led by Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar, signalling erosion in the traditional influence of regional heavyweights. The reunited Pawars failed to shine in Pune as the BJP took on a massive lead in 110 of the 165 seats in the PMC and in 81 of the 128 seats in the PCMC.

This momentum extends across western Maharashtra, with the BJP leading in civic bodies like Kolhapur, Satara, Solapur, and Sangli. Overall, the BJP won in more than 1,170 wards statewide, while its ally, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, won 300+ wards. The numbers suggest not just electoral success, but a consolidation of urban governance under the Mahayuti banner.

Related Content
Related Content

Mumbai: The End Of Sena’s Reign

Nowhere is this shift more symbolically charged than in Mumbai. The BMC, long regarded as the Shiv Sena’s crown jewel, has become the battleground for competing claims of legacy and legitimacy. The reunion of the Thackeray brothers was framed as an emotional and ideological bid to reclaim Sena’s historical dominance.

Yet numbers tell a different story. The BJP-led alliance won with a majority, securing 120 seats out of 227, while the Thackeray-led alliance trailed in second with 73 seats. Mumbai is ready to witness the end of a political streak that defined its civic administration for decades, marking a profound realignment in the city’s power structure. And the city is set to have a mayor again after a four-year gap. The last Mumbai mayor was Kishori Pednekar of the undivided Shiv Sena, who served from November 22, 2019, to March 8, 2022.

Vote Chori, Ink Controversy

While the electoral map appears to be tilting decisively, the process itself has come under intense scrutiny. Opposition parties alleged widespread “vote chori,” accusing the BJP of distributing household appliances ahead of polling, claims framed as open inducements rather than covert violations.

Dr. Shama Mohamed, National Spokesperson of the Indian National Congress, alleged that the BJP distributed household appliances, including mixers, on the eve of polling in the BMC elections. Calling it a clear case of open bribery, she questioned the Election Commission’s inaction, stating that such practices were taking place in full public view. “If this does not amount to vote chori,” she asked, “then what does?”

Administrative controversies have further complicated the narrative. Complaints over fading marker ink prompted intervention by the State Election Commission, while reports of missing voter names, technical failures in voter apps, and booth-level confusion surfaced across Mumbai neighbourhoods like Juhu and Bandra.

More troubling were allegations by some voters that their votes were diverted despite choosing opposition candidates, claims that, while unproven, have amplified mistrust.

Taken together, Maharashtra’s municipal elections reveal more than a tally of wins and losses. They reflect the BJP’s deepening grip on urban politics, the fragmentation of opposition space, and the challenges faced by regional parties in adapting to a new political ecosystem.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Shreyas Iyer And Ravi Bishnoi Make Comeback In India's T20I Squad Vs New Zealand Series As Injury Replacements

  2. Bangladesh T20 World Cup Deadlock: ICC Team Visiting Dhaka To Resolve Issue - Report

  3. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Vishvaraj Jadeja Sensational 165* Downs Punjab To Power Saurashtra Into Final

  4. IPL 2026: RCB Propose Idea Of Installing AI Cameras For Crowd Control At Chinnaswamy Stadium

  5. Was Gautam Gambhir Behind Rohit Sharma's Dismissal As ODI Captain? Ex-IND Player Makes Staggering Claims

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026 Preview: Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek Eyeing Career Grand Slams

  2. Aryna Sabalenka At Australian Open 2026: World No. 1's Possible Path To Third Title

  3. Coco Gauff At Australian Open 2026: American Youngster's Possible Path To Maiden Title

  4. Iga Swiatek At Australian Open 2026: World No 2 Polish Star’s Possible Path To Maiden Title

  5. Roger Federer Revisits Australian Open Memories, Talks On Modern Tennis Era - Watch

Badminton News

  1. India Open Badminton 2026 Semi-Final Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About BWF Super 750 SF

  2. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Quarter-Final: Lakshya Sen Loss Ends Indian Challenge

  3. India Open Badminton 2026 Wrap: Lakshya Sen Enters Quarter-Finals As Indian Contingent Falters

  4. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Day 3: Sen Last Indian In Quarterfinals As Satwik-Chirag, Prannoy Exit

  5. India Open Badminton 2026: Bird Droppings Disrupt Prannoy-Loh Match Twice – Watch

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BMC Election 2026 Results: Mahayuti Inches Closer To Victory, Shiv-Sena Alliance Trail At Second

  2. Maharashtra Municipal Polls: BJP-Led Mahayuti On The Way To Win In Mumbai; NCP To Lose Pune Bastion

  3. Activists Warn Iron Ore Mining Near Tadoba-Tiger Corridor Could Damage Wildlife And Ecosystems

  4. Maharashtra Civic Polls 2026: Why Thackeray Symbolism Failed to Capture Imagination and Votes of Marathi Manoos

  5. The Quiet Privatisation of India’s Public Sector: How the State Is Withdrawing Without Saying So

Entertainment News

  1. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  2. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  3. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  4. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  5. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

US News

  1. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  2. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  3. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  4. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  5. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

World News

  1. Germany To Partner With US, Plans To Deploy Military Personnel In Greenland,

  2. Trump Finally 'Gets' The Nobel He Was So Desperate For

  3. European NATO Allies Deploy Symbolic Forces To Greenland

  4. K-Drama Releases This Week: No Tail to Tell, Positively Yours, Can This Love Be Translated? And More

  5. Australia Removes 4.7 Million Underage Social Media Accounts After Under-16 Ban

Latest Stories

  1. BMC Election 2026 Results: Mahayuti Inches Closer To Victory, Shiv-Sena Alliance Trail At Second

  2. India-EU Trade Deal Near Finish Line As Uncertainty Clouds US Pact

  3. Mauni Amavasya Significance In Astrology: Planetary Influence, Rituals, And Auspicious Remedies

  4. India Readies Evacuation Of 10,000 Citizens As Iran–US Tensions Escalate

  5. Trump Finally 'Gets' The Nobel He Was So Desperate For

  6. BMC Elections 2026: Row Erupts Over Use Of Marker Pens Instead Of Indelible Ink

  7. IBPS RRB Clerk 2025 Prelims Result Expected Soon: Direct Link to Download Scorecard

  8. Didi vs ED: Why Did Directorate Wait Two Years To Raid I-PAC? Trinamool Asks SC