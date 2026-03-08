Aamchi Mumbai, Aamchi Mangroves: Citizens Protest For Protecting 45,000 Mangroves

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) envisions a 26-km high-speed corridor that would slash travel time between Versova and Bhayander from a gruelling 120 minutes to a breezy 18

Jinit Parmar
Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
mangroves protest mumbai
For the people of Mumbai, it wasn't just about the trees; it was about their homes, their security, and their future. Photo: Jinit Parmar
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Residents of Kandivali protested at Turzon Point against a government coastal road project (Versova-Bhayander) that threatens to destroy nearly 45,000 mangroves, which serve as the city's natural flood defence.

  • Protesters argue the high-speed corridor will only benefit a small, wealthy minority of car owners.

  • Locals reject the government's plan for compensatory afforestation inland, asserting that planting trees elsewhere cannot replace the unique coastal protection.

The late afternoon sun over Kandivali's Charkop sector cast long shadows on Friday, March 6, 2026, as a crowd gathered at Turzon Point. They were there for a simple purpose: to walk together and raise their voices for the mangroves. This was the "March for the Mangroves," a peaceful citizen protest against the Maharashtra government's proposed Versova-Bhayander coastal road, a project that threatens to wipe out nearly 45,000 mangroves from the city's fragile coastline .

The air was thick with a sense of urgency and betrayal. For the people of the western suburbs of Mumbai, it wasn't just about the trees; it was about their homes, their security, and their future. Among the protesters was Gaurang Vora, and his voice rang out through the crowd with a question on everyone's mind: "Mangroves are life," he declared to the assembled protesters. "Why are they building this coastal road? It is for a small number of car owners, and the destruction will affect lakhs of people in the locality." He spoke of the government's plan to provide compensatory afforestation, to plant mangroves inland, far from the creeks they were supposed to protect: "They say they will do afforestation in inland areas. This is not fair. How can you cut mangroves here and do afforestation somewhere else? An inland forest is not a coastal shield."

His words echoed the findings of experts and the deep concerns of a city that has learned hard lessons about flooding. Mumbai has already lost over 40% of its mangrove cover between the 1970s and early 2000s, and the remaining forests are fragmented and vulnerable. While the Bombay High Court had slowed the destruction in the mid-2000s, projects like this new coastal road have renewed the pressure.

Photo: Jinit Parmar
info_icon

The march was a tapestry of concerned citizens. There were the environmentalists who raised the alarm on the 4.5 mm rise in sea level every year that Mumbai is experiencing. There were the young people who were concerned for their future when their city might have to suffer from even worse floods. And then there were people like Chandrakant Suvarna whose concerns were much closer to home. He raised the alarm on a strange occurrence that had started to afflict his neighborhood. "We have been feeling tremors in the buildings near the mangrove areas," he revealed to the people he was speaking to. "It was only after we raised the alarm, only after we complained to the authorities, that they finally came to check." For Chandrakant, the problem was clear. And the problem wasn't ecological. "They don't care for people," he said in a bitter tone. "There is a builder nexus. All they want is money." The tremors, he hinted, were perhaps a sinister sign of the extent of the land-filling and construction that was already destabilizing the ground that his home stood on.

The protest at Turzon Point was a direct response to a project that had already cleared significant legal hurdles but was far from winning the battle for public opinion. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) envisions a 26-km high-speed coastal road that would slash travel time between Versova and Bhayander from a gruelling 120 minutes to a breezy 18. They argue it will decongest roads and reduce fuel consumption. To offset the destruction, they have promised to plant over 1.3 lakh saplings, three times the number cut, in far-flung areas like Palghar and even as far as Chandrapur, near the Tadoba forest .

As the sun began to set over the mangroves of Charkop, the human chain at Turzon Point stood as a testament to a city's resolve. They were walking not just for the trees, but against a vision of development that seems blind to the ecological fabric that makes Mumbai liveable. They were questioning a system where the promise of an 18-minute commute for a few is seen as a fair trade for the long-term safety and stability of millions. The march was over, but the fight for the mangroves, it was clear, had only just begun.

