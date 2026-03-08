Aamchi Mumbai, Aamchi Mangroves: Citizens Protest For Protecting 45,000 Mangroves

The march was a tapestry of concerned citizens. There were the environmentalists who raised the alarm on the 4.5 mm rise in sea level every year that Mumbai is experiencing. There were the young people who were concerned for their future when their city might have to suffer from even worse floods. And then there were people like Chandrakant Suvarna whose concerns were much closer to home. He raised the alarm on a strange occurrence that had started to afflict his neighborhood. "We have been feeling tremors in the buildings near the mangrove areas," he revealed to the people he was speaking to. "It was only after we raised the alarm, only after we complained to the authorities, that they finally came to check." For Chandrakant, the problem was clear. And the problem wasn't ecological. "They don't care for people," he said in a bitter tone. "There is a builder nexus. All they want is money." The tremors, he hinted, were perhaps a sinister sign of the extent of the land-filling and construction that was already destabilizing the ground that his home stood on.