The Building Anger Beneath Mumbai’s Endless Construction

Labourers working at the coastal road construction site, as the waves crash at a seafront in Mumbai, India, on June 13, 2023Labourers working at the coastal road construction site, as the waves crash at a seafront in Mumbai, India, on June 13, 2023 IMAGO / NurPhoto

Labourers working at the coastal road construction site, as the waves crash at a seafront in Mumbai, India, on June 13, 2023Labourers working at the coastal road construction site, as the waves crash at a seafront in Mumbai, India, on June 13, 2023 IMAGO / NurPhoto