ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Prize Money: India Earned INR 21.9 Crore - Check Each Team's Payout List

India's players celebrate the wicket of New Zealand's Tim Seifert, right, during the T20 World Cup cricket final match between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

India's players celebrate the wicket of New Zealand's Tim Seifert, right, during the T20 World Cup cricket final match between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki