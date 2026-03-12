ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Prize Money: India Earned INR 21.9 Crore - Check Each Team's Payout List

Team India earned around INR 21.91 crore ($2,639,423) from the players' prize pool. As for the runners-up New Zealand, they received the second-largest share, INR 11.81 crore ($1,422,692).

India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Cricket final-49
India's players celebrate the wicket of New Zealand's Tim Seifert, right, during the T20 World Cup cricket final match between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
The International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed that the winners of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 will receive the largest share of the total purse of prize money - INR 93.37 crore ($11.25 million).

This follows after the record increase in the tournament prize money announced by the apex body in 2024. The prize money figures reflect the earnings amassed across the group stages, Super 8 stage, semis and the final.

Team India earned around INR 21.91 crore ($2,639,423) from the players' prize pool. As for the runners-up New Zealand, they received the second-largest share, INR 11.81 crore ($1,422,692).

Semi-finalists South Africa and England took home INR 8.35 crore ($1,005,577) and INR 8.09 crore ($974,423), respectively.

Other teams that made it to the Super 8s include West Indies who earned INR 4.47 crore ($538,269) and Pakistan received about INR 4.34 crore ($522,692). The likes of Zimbabwe took home INR 4.08 crore ($491,538), whereas Sri Lanka earned INR 3.95 crore ($475,962).

Afghanistan, Australia and the USA earned INR 2.57 crore ($309,808). Scotland took INR 2.31 crore ($278,654) whereas Ireland took around INR 2.26 crore ($271,731).

Lastly, the likes of Italy, the Netherlands, UAE and Nepal earned INR 2.13 crore ($256,154) finishing in the tournament stage. Canada, Namibia and Oman took home INR 1.87 crore ($225,000) each.

Prize money distribution
India: INR 21.91 crore ($2,639,423)
New Zealand: INR 11.81 crore ($1,422,692)
South Africa: INR 8.35 crore ($1,005,577)
England: INR 8.09 crore ($974,423)
West Indies: INR 4.47 crore ($538,269)
Pakistan: INR 4.34 crore ($522,692)
Zimbabwe: INR 4.08 crore ($491,538)
Sri Lanka: INR 3.95 crore ($475,962)
Afghanistan: INR 2.57 crore ($309,808)
Australia: INR 2.57 crore ($309,808)
USA: INR 2.57 crore ($309,808)
Scotland: INR 2.31 crore ($278,654)
Ireland: INR 2.26 crore ($271,731)
Italy: INR 2.13 crore ($256,154)
Netherlands: INR 2.13 crore ($256,154)
UAE: INR 2.13 crore ($256,154)
Nepal: INR 2.13 crore ($256,154)
Canada: INR 1.87 crore ($225,000)
Namibia: INR 1.87 crore ($225,000)
Oman: INR 1.87 crore ($225,000)

As per the ICC, the above amounts represent gross prize money across the group stage, Super 8s, semi-finals and final, and are calculated prior to any applicable tax compliance or deductions.

The totals reflect the base participation payment that each team receives ($225,000), final team placements, win bonuses and advancing to the next stage of the tourney.

