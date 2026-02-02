Real Madrid Vs Manchester City LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League RO16: Cityzens Arrive In Bernabeu With Decent Form

Manchester City's Erling Haaland, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Fulham in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026 (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

The modern European classic returns as 15-time champions Real Madrid welcome Pep Guardiola's Manchester City to the Santiago Bernabeu for the 1st leg of their Round of 16 tie in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 season. This marks the 5th consecutive season these heavyweights have crossed paths, with the winner of their previous knockout duels often going on to lift the trophy. The Hosts, managed by Alvaro Arbeloa, are in a spot of bother and enter as rare underdogs due to a staggering injury list that includes Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo. In contrast, the Cityzens arrives in decent form, boasting a healthy front and back line. The 2022-23 Champions will be hoping to replicate their 2-1 victory from the league phase last December and take full advantage of the Los Blancos' injury woes. Stay tuned and follow along for the real-time updates, live scores and more.

LIVE UPDATES

12 Mar 2026, 01:09:02 am IST Real Madrid Vs Manchester City LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League RO16: Head-To-Head Stats Matches played: 15 Real Madrid wins: 5 Manchester City wins: 5 Draws: 5 Goals scored: RMA 26-25 MCI

12 Mar 2026, 01:04:01 am IST Real Madrid Vs Manchester City LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League RO16: Los Blancos' XI View this post on Instagram A post shared by Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid)

12 Mar 2026, 12:45:10 am IST Real Madrid Vs Manchester City LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League RO16: City's XI Our side to face Real Madrid 🩵



XI | Donnarumma, Khusanov, Dias, Guéhi, O’Reilly, Rodri, Bernardo (C), Savinho, Semenyo, Doku, Haaland



SUBS | Trafford, Bettinelli, Reijnders, Stones, Ake, Marmoush, Cherki, Nico, Ait-Nouri, Nunes, Foden, Alleyne pic.twitter.com/VRQuIVM4nc — Manchester City (@ManCity) March 11, 2026

12 Mar 2026, 12:32:05 am IST Real Madrid Vs Manchester City LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League RO16: Los Blancos' Injury Woes Real Madrid faces a massive selection crisis for the first leg against Manchester City. Manager Alvaro Arbeloa is without superstars Kylian Mbappe (knee), Jude Bellingham (hamstring), and Rodrygo (ACL). Defensively, Eder Militão, David Alaba, and Alvaro Carreras are also sidelined, leaving nearly half the strongest XI unavailable.