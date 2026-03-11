The Revolution At Crossroads: What Michel Foucault Got Wrong And Right About Iran 

Foucault was deeply moved by this sense of unity. In one of his reports, he described "an absence of fear and an intensity of courage, or rather, the intensity that people were capable of when danger, though still not removed, had already been transcended." He believed he was witnessing something very rare: an entire society acting with one powerful shared purpose. He gave this phenomenon a name: the "collective will." In an interview he explained, "The collective will is a political myth with which jurists and philosophers try to analyse or to justify institutions. It's a theoretical tool: nobody has ever seen the 'collective will', and personally, I thought that the collective will was like God, like the soul, something one would never encounter." Yet in the streets of Tehran and other cities, he saw this supposed myth become real. Ordinary Iranians showed such coordinated determination that it felt almost miraculous.