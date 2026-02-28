Phoolan Devi: Caste, Violence and the Burden of a Manufactured Legend

The Devi Incarnation: Anmol, a resident of Sheikhpur Gurha village in Jalaun district, Uttar Pradesh, next to Phoolan Devi’s statue at the entrance of her home in the village | Photo: Animikh Chakrabarty

The Devi Incarnation: Anmol, a resident of Sheikhpur Gurha village in Jalaun district, Uttar Pradesh, next to Phoolan Devi’s statue at the entrance of her home in the village | Photo: Animikh Chakrabarty