For Phoolan, Who Wasn’t A Devi

“Whether or not it is the Truth is no longer relevant. The point is that it will, (if it hasn’t already) - become the Truth. Phoolan Devi, the woman has ceased to be important. (Yes of course she exists. She has eyes, ears, limbs, hair etc. Even an address now) But she is suffering from a case of Legenditis. She’s only a version of herself. There are other versions of her that are jostling for attention. Particularly Shekhar Kapur’s “Truthful” one, which we are currently being bludgeoned into believing.”