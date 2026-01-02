Outlook Anniversary Issue: House Of Shared Contemplations

Some homes break free from the linear passage of time, from codes that perform perfection, from everything that is a supposition or an assumption.

Aradhana Seth
Aradhana Seth
Updated on:
Updated on:
Nikhil Chopra
Nikhil Chopra | Photo: Aradhana Seth
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Some homes break free from the linear passage of time.

  • People who have been here have their versions of the place.

  • 'I have come here when I am lost carrying a broken heart.'

Chinki Sinha

“…Some lived in it and never felt it but he knew it all was nada y pues nada y nada y pues nada. Our nada who art in nada, nada be thy name thy kingdom nada thy will be nada in nada as it is in nada. Give us this nada our daily nada and nada us our nada as we nada our nadas and nada us not into nada but deliver us from nada; pues nada. Hail nothing full of nothing, nothing is with thee.”

Ernest Hemingway, A Clean Well-Lighted Place

To the self and the others, this home is a shelter, a place of contemplation, a space for conversations. The guestbook, which Aradhana Seth calls the ‘Elsewhere Book’, is a drawing board, a container, a time machine where you can find yourself and others in an elsewhere time and place. Like an airplane where you can see the world from a perspective and yet, you are in a place where you are above and beyond, disconnected from everything that pulls you down.

Here, everything comes apart to form a fantasy. Like a boat that’s anchored in a verandah. Like the clay soldiers who stand guard in their colourful uniforms guarding the house that’s a museum of memories of people and places, of love and loss, of grief and laughter, of rain and sunshine that filters in through the tiled roof.

Related Content
Related Content
(L-R) Kajri Jain, Sarnath Banerjee
(L-R) Kajri Jain, Sarnath Banerjee | Photo: Aradhana Seth
info_icon

Like the fiberglass horse that gazes into its reflection on the glass floor. Like the altar where a framed dress of a girl hangs along with gods and goddesses and a hooded alien clay doll. Like the wall with the backdrop of a sea with giant crabs and a crescent moon. Like the staircase with orange, red and blue shoe molds that lead into the attic.

Some homes break free from the linear passage of time, from codes that perform perfection, from everything that is a supposition or an assumption. The old waiter in the Hemingway story feels a place must have enough light. Light diminishes loneliness. Here, in this well-lit house, you are never lonely.

Vikram Seth, Justice Leila Seth
Vikram Seth, Justice Leila Seth | Photo: Aradhana Seth
info_icon

Many friends have stayed here. They have come at different times in their lives where they have slept in the room with many maps and perhaps in their dreams, they have crossed over to places that don’t exist, a place of their own making.

Geographical and mythical spaces coexist here.

Eva Schlegel & Carl Pruscha
Eva Schlegel & Carl Pruscha | Photo: Aradhana Seth
info_icon

Through its windows, the world outside looks purposeful. But there is only so much one can see. The rest is filled up with trees and the horizon. There is no signboard. There is instead a crocodile made of limestone perched on a pillar. To those who are coming here, they know how to find it.

Eat, talk, sleep. Draw a little. Write a few sentences. In these pages, you find yourself in different times as different people. Like me. I have come and stayed in the room with the maps and many books many times. I have come here when I have been struck with grief. I have found myself here when I have been ecstatic. I have come here when I am lost carrying a broken heart. I have come here to find myself and the friend who offers her space like that old waiter in the Hemingway story and stitches me up in torn places.

Ruchir Joshi
Ruchir Joshi | Photo: Aradhana Seth
info_icon

“With all those who do not want to go to bed. With all those who need a light for the night,” the old waiter had said in the story.

For many nights, Aradhana Seth and I have stayed up and settled ourselves at the long dining table made up of discarded doors with the wax from the candles melting and forming islands next to the landscapes created when they burned through the evenings in another time with other people. There is no erasure here. This is a place that holds it all. The past, present and the future.

Mark Aranha and Devika Dave
Mark Aranha and Devika Dave | Photo: Aradhana Seth
info_icon

For Seth, the keeper of records, the house belongs to friends. People who have been here have their versions of the place.

I have always slept soundly here woken up not by the breaking of a dream but by the soft footsteps of my friend.

“This is my offering,” Aradhana says. “To friends.”

There is that guestbook as a testimony. Letters from her mother, brother, friends. That’s for the rainy evenings, she says.

“To read and to smile and cry,” she says. “To raise a toast to this elsewhere place where all gods live in harmony at the altar along with a clay alien in a cloak.”

Aradhana Seth is a filmmaker, production designer, photographer, and installation artist. She does not confine her art to one medium, often cross-pollinating between them all. Aradhana is a creator of multiple worlds

MORE FROM THIS ISSUE
MORE FROM THIS ISSUE
Artwork installation: Sudarshan Shetty
Elsewhere: How Imagined Worlds Become Sites Of Resistance, Memory And Hope
NK Bhoopesh : In Kogilu village, hundreds were pushed into the new year carrying not celebration, but excruciating pain, fear, and a deep sense of hopelessness.
Citizenship Row: Political Crossfire Over Bengaluru Demolition Victims
Artwork by Amitava Kumar
Outlook Anniversary Issue: Sab Yaad Rakha Jayega
| Courtesy: Experimenter : The Subterranean II, 2024 Artwork by Julien Segard
Outlook Anniversary Issue: Between Sky Above, Earth Below

This article appeared as 'House Of Contemplations' in Outlook’s 30th anniversary double issue ‘Party is Elsewhere’ dated January 21st, 2025, which explores the subject of imagined spaces as tools of resistance and politics.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand ODIs 2026 Team Selection: Will Weak Vijay Hazare Show Condemn Rishabh Pant?

  2. The Ashes 2025-26: Travis Head Likely To Miss BBL Amid Workload Concerns For Upcoming T20 World Cup

  3. Nicholas Lee To Become India Women’s New Strength And Conditioning Coach After WPL: Report

  4. Big Bash League 2025-26: Babar Azam Fires As Sydney Sixers Beat Melbourne Renegades By Six Wickets

  5. 'What Happens After Rohit-Kohli Stop Playing?': R Ashwin Not Sure Of ODIs' Future After 2027 World Cup

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

  2. New Year 2026 Tennis Mania: Two Jam-Packed Tune-Up Weeks Await Down Under, Ahead Of Australian Open

  3. Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

  4. Nick Kyrgios Defeats Aryna Sabalenka In ‘Battle of the Sexes’ Showdown In Dubai

  5. Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Highlights, Battle Of The Sexes: Australian Wins In Straight Sets Against Belarusian In Dubai

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. India, Pakistan Exchange Nuclear Installations Lists Amid Strained Ties

  2. J&K LG’s Order To Form Animal Welfare Board Draws Mixed Reactions

  3. Bihar Deputy CM Hints Probe Into Alleged Illegal Land Holdings Of Lalu Prasad

  4. Alliance Crumbles In Marathwada – BJP Goes Solo

  5. Day In Pics: January 01, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  2. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  3. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

  4. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

  5. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

US News

  1. Zohran Mamdani Sworn In As NYC’s Youngest And First Muslim Mayor

  2. U.S. Military Strikes 3 Suspected Drug-Smuggling Boats, Killing 3

  3. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  4. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  5. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

World News

  1. Ukrainian Drone Strike On New Year Celebration Kills 24 In Russia’s Kherson Region

  2. Outlook Year-Ender: What The Internet Found Interesting In 2025

  3. Bulgaria Joins Eurozone As Euro Replaces Lev In Phased Currency Transition

  4. Bangladesh’s Beacon Of Hope Leaves, But Her Legacy Lives On

  5. Pakistan: Shehbaz Sharif Launches IMF-Linked Governance Reforms To Curb Corruption

Latest Stories

  1. Outlook Anniversary Issue: Notes From An imaginary Notebook

  2. Leo Yearly Horoscope 2026: Career Challenges, Financial Balance, Love Growth & Health Awareness

  3. Mohanlal's Mother Passes Away: Mammootty, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi And Others Offer Heartfelt Condolences

  4. Bengal Vs Jammu And Kashmir Highlights, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Bengal Cruise To 64/1 In 9.3 Overs To Seal Easy Win

  5. Indore Water Contamination Deaths: Locals Claim 8, Govt Confirms 3

  6. Jharkhand Vs Tamil Nadu Highlights, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Utkarsh Singh Guides JHKD To 9-Wicket Win Over TN

  7. Himachal Pradesh Vs Punjab Highlights, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: PUN Chase Comfortably To Beat HP By 6 Wickets

  8. Mask OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Kavin-Andrea Jeremiah Starrer Tamil Action-Thriller