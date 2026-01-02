Outlook Anniversary Issue: House Of Shared Contemplations

Eat, talk, sleep. Draw a little. Write a few sentences. In these pages, you find yourself in different times as different people. Like me. I have come and stayed in the room with the maps and many books many times. I have come here when I have been struck with grief. I have found myself here when I have been ecstatic. I have come here when I am lost carrying a broken heart. I have come here to find myself and the friend who offers her space like that old waiter in the Hemingway story and stitches me up in torn places.