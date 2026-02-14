Nikhil Gupta Pleads Guilty In US Plot To Assassinate Khalistani Leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

Sikhs from across the United States and Canada pray outside Manhattan federal court in New York, Friday, Feb. 13, 2026, after a man from India pleads guilty to conspiring to assassinate a New York lawyer and human rights advocate campaigning to turn Punjab, a state in northwest India, into a sovereign Sikh state to be renamed the Democratic Republic of Khalistan. (AP Photo/Larry Neumeister)

