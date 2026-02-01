T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: ICC Announce Umpires For Final, Ricky Martin To Perform In Closing Ceremony

From ICC announcing the two umpires, Ricky Martin's performance to the pitch to be used for the final of the T20 World Cup 2026. Check out the top stories surrounding the showdown

O
T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch
Indian players celebrate after their win in the T20 World Cup cricket semi-final match against England in Mumbai, India, Thursday, March 5, 2026. AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool
Summary

Summary of this article

  • ICC announces Richard Illingworth and Alex Wharf as umpires for the T20 World Cup 2026 final

  • Mixed soil pitch is set to be used for the India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup final

  • Air India and Akasa Airlines to run special flights to Ahmedabad for T20 World Cup final

After a humdinger of a contest in the second semi-final between India and England, the stage is set for the showdown of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 between India and New Zealand.

This is the second occasion within a year when both these teams are meeting each other in an ICC tournament's final, as they met each other in the final of the Champions Trophy last year.

The stage is set, preparations are underway, and the atmosphere is palpable as we approach the final of the marquee cricketing event of the year. The cricketing ecosystem is buzzing with comments, predictions, opinions, and analyses before the big, so let's have a look at the highlights of the days around the T20 World Cup 2026:

ICC Names Umpires for ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final

The International Cricket Council have named the Richard Illingworth and Alex Wharf as the two umpires, who'll oversee, the proceedings of the final on the field on Sunday, March 8, 2026 in Ahmedabad.

This will be Richard Illingworth's second consecutive Men's T20 World ICC final and fourth final on the trot having officiated in the ODI World Cup 2023 and Champions Trophy as well.

Alex Wharf, on the other hand, will be taking field in his first-ever final stint. Both the umpires, carried out umpiring duties in the first semi-final between South Africa and New Zealand as well.

Abhishek Sharma Conundrum

Abhishek Sharma, who's been a major headache for India due to his lack of form, has got the backing of the Indian legend Kapil Dev. The former Indian great wants the Indian management to retain the World No.1 batter in the final against New Zealand.

However, it won't be an easy call as the southpaw batter is not only looking out of form but also out of confidence. Also, his evident weakness against off-spin bowling has made it easy for the opposition to plan against him.

While Kapil Dev wants the management to back him, there is an alternate viewpoint of replacing Abhishek with Rinku Singh in the middle-order and pushing Ishan Kishan to the opening slot, which also must be doing the rounds in the back of the Indian think tank.

Mixed Soil Pitch For IND vs NZ Final

According to an ESPN report, a mixed soil pitch is to be used for the final between India and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Just like Wankhede, this pitch is also expected to provide good bounce with little assistance for spinners. While the bowlers will get good carry, batters will find it easy to smash it around the park if they apply themselves well.

A group match had already been played on this pitch between South Africa and Canada, which the former won by scoring 213 runs after batting first.

Air India and Akasa Airlines' Special Flight For Final

India is down with World Cup fever and since the home team has entered the final, the excitement has gone through the roof. After seeing the high rise of demand for flights to Ahmedabad for the final match, Air India Express and Akasa Airlines have decided to operate special flights to Ahmedabad, providing more travel options to the city for the T20 World Cup final between India and New Zealand on March 8.

The airline also said it continues to closely monitor booking trends and might consider further capacity enhancements based on demand.

Ricky Martin To Perform In Closing Ceremony

Global pop sensation Ricky Martin will perform in Ahmedabad in the closing ceremony of the T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand. Martin, who will perform in India for the first time since 1998, will look to bring his style and global hits to the city of Ahmedabad on Sunday. With thousands expected to flood the stadium on March 8, Martin's performance will add a flavor of Latin as well as rousing energy.

