IND Vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: How India Won The Semi-Final Vs England – Breakdown Of Key Moments

India defeated England by 7 runs in the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final after posting 253/7. Sanju Samson scored 89 off 42 balls to lead India’s batting, while Jacob Bethell hit 105 off 48 balls for England. India’s bowlers held their nerve in the death overs to seal the win and reach the final

Outlook Sports Desk
IND Vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: How India Won The Semi-Final Vs England – Breakdown Of Key Moments
India's Jasprit Bumrah, right, hugs teammate Sanju Samson to celebrate their win in the T20 World Cup cricket semi-final match against England in Mumbai, India, Thursday, March 5, 2026. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Summary

Summary of this article

  • India defeated England by 7 runs, scoring 253/7 while England finished 246/7 in the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final

  • Sanju Samson smashed 89 off 42 balls, setting the platform for India’s big total

  • Jacob Bethell scored a brilliant 105 off 48 balls to keep England in the chase

  • India’s bowlers, led by Jasprit Bumrah, held their nerve in the death overs to seal the win

India stamped their authority in a gripping semi-final to book a place in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, defeating England by seven runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

Powered by a blistering knock from Sanju Samson, India seized control early and piled up a daunting 253/7 before holding firm in the closing stages. England mounted a fierce fightback through Jacob Bethell’s century, but India held their nerve under pressure to seal the victory.

England had earlier won the toss and opted to bowl first, hoping the conditions under lights would assist their bowlers. Instead, India’s openers came out aggressively, with Samson immediately putting the attack under pressure.

The right-hander attacked anything in his arc, driving through the covers and clearing the ropes as India surged through the powerplay.

Samson soon turned the innings into a personal showcase. Mixing elegant strokeplay with fearless power hitting, he dismantled England’s attack and ensured India maintained a strong run rate, setting the platform for a massive total and forcing England to chase the game from the outset.

Sanju Samson’s Power Surge Sets The Platform

India’s innings revolved around another commanding performance from Sanju Samson, who extended his rich vein of form after his match-winning effort in the Super Eight stage. The wicketkeeper-batter set the tone early, taking on England’s pace spearhead Jofra Archer in the opening overs.

England captain Harry Brook dropped a straightforward chance at mid-on when Samson was on 15, and the mistake proved costly. The right-hander quickly shifted gears, launching a barrage of boundaries, eight fours and seven sixes, that electrified the Wankhede crowd.

By the end of the powerplay, India had surged to 67/1 and firmly seized control of the contest.

Samson raced to a half-century off just 26 balls, lifting Liam Dawson over extra cover for six to bring up the milestone. Along the way, he stitched together a 97-run partnership with Ishan Kishan, who chipped in with a brisk 39 from 18 balls to ensure the scoring rate never dipped through the middle overs.

Middle-Order Firepower Pushes India Past 250

Even after Samson departed for 89 off 42 balls, India’s attacking momentum never slowed. Shivam Dube powered his way to 43 from 25 deliveries, hammering four towering sixes down the ground as England struggled to regain control.

Late cameos from Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma ensured India finished with a flourish. Varma smashed three sixes in a short but impactful cameo, while Pandya added crucial late runs to push the total beyond England’s reach.

India eventually finished on 253/7, smashing 19 sixes and 18 fours in a relentless display of power hitting that left England staring at one of the most daunting chases in T20 World Cup history.

Jacob Bethell’s Stunning Century Keeps England Alive

England’s chase began on a shaky note as India struck early blows. Pandya removed Phil Salt, while Jasprit Bumrah soon followed with the key wicket of Harry Brook.

Despite the early setbacks, England refused to fade away. Jacob Bethell walked in with fearless intent and immediately launched into attack mode, taking on Varun Chakravarthy with a flurry of sixes that reignited the chase.

The young left-hander kept England in the hunt with audacious strokeplay across the ground. He forged a crucial 77-run partnership with Will Jacks, who contributed 35, briefly tilting the momentum back toward England.

Bethell eventually brought up a sensational century off just 47 balls, smashing eight fours and seven sixes in a breathtaking innings that carried England deep into the final overs.

Axar Patel’s Blinder And Jasprit Bumrah’s Precision Seal The Win

Just when England began to sense a dramatic turnaround, India produced a moment of brilliance in the field. With Jacks slicing a delivery from Arshdeep Singh toward deep cover, Axar Patel sprinted toward the boundary, caught the ball inches from the rope and flicked it back mid-air to Shivam Dube to complete a stunning relay catch.

The spectacular effort removed a dangerous batter and swung the momentum decisively back in India’s favour.

From there, Bumrah delivered a masterclass at the death. Returning for crucial overs, he unleashed a series of pinpoint yorkers that strangled England’s scoring rate and ensured the required run rate spiralled out of reach.

Bethell continued to fight until the very end, but his run-out for 105 off 48 balls effectively ended England’s hopes. England eventually finished at 246/7, falling agonisingly short in what turned into one of the highest-scoring matches in T20 World Cup history.

India’s explosive batting, Axar’s moment of brilliance in the field, and Bumrah’s ice-cold execution under pressure ultimately proved decisive, sending the hosts into another T20 World Cup final.

Q

Who won India vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final?

A

India won the semi-final by 7 runs, scoring 253/7, while England finished on 246/7 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Q

When is the T20 World Cup 2026 final?

A

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final will be played on Sunday, 8 March 2026 at 7:00 PM (IST).

Q

Which teams will play in the T20 World Cup 2026 final?

A

India and New Zealand will face each other in the T20 World Cup 2026 final on Sunday, March 8 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

