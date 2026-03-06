Bangladesh Vs North Korea LIVE Streaming, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: When, Where To Watch

Summary of this article
Bangladesh will take on North Korea in their second Group B encounter
They lost their first match against China 0-2
North Korea defeated Uzbekistan 3-0 in the opener
Bangladesh will be back in action for their second match of the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 as they are set to take on North Korea in a Group B clash at the Western Sydney Stadium in Sydney on Friday, March 06. They have lost the first match against China and in order to survive in the competition, they will have to beat North Korea in the second match.
Despite a spirited show, Bangladesh suffered a 2-0 loss in their campaign opener. A strong show in the first 43 minutes was compromised by goals in three minutes before the break, and those strikes proved decisive. Despite a goalless second half, China took the three points home and a gritty performance from Bangladesh remained unrewarded.
Bangladesh enters this fixture as the ultimate underdog, ranked 112th in the world, while North Korea sits comfortably at 9th. Coach Peter Butler has emphasized that this tournament is an opportunity for the players to educate themselves. While captain Afeida Khandakar admitted that the team will not want to repeat the same defensive lapses they did in the first match.
North Korea, meanwhile, looks like a tournament favorite. They dismantled Uzbekistan 3-0 in their opener, led by a clinical first-half hat-trick from midfielder Myong Yu-jong. Boasting a squad infused with talent from their recent U-20 and U-17 World Cup-winning sides, the North Koreans play a high-possession, technically superior game that will test Bangladesh's endurance to the limit.
When and where is the Bangladesh vs North Korea, AFC Women's Asia Cup 2026 match being played?
The Bangladesh vs North Korea, AFC Women's Asia Cup 2026 match will be played at the Western Sydney Stadium in Sydney on Friday, March 6, 2026. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30 AM IST.
Where to watch the Bangladesh vs North Korea, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 match live online in India?
The Bangladesh vs North Korea, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 match will be live-streamed in India on the FanCode app and website.
Where to watch the Bangladesh vs North Korea, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 match live broadcast in India?
The Bangladesh vs North Korea, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 match will not be televised live on any TV channels in India.