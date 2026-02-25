Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

Understanding Mumbai as a character becomes necessary because the city now actively produces the narrative conditions within which its stories emerge. It determines not only what can be told but also the material and psychological environment in which storytelling becomes possible. Pressurised writers’ rooms, prohibitive rents, deteriorating infrastructure, overburdened transport and persistent language tensions are not peripheral realities. They structure authorship itself. They decide who can afford to remain in the city long enough to write, who is forced to leave and whose perspective acquires legitimacy within its cultural economy. Mumbai no longer exists merely as a metaphor. It operates as an active narrative force, shaping both the emotional interiority of its storytellers and the structural limits within which their stories can be imagined and realised.