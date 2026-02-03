Sunderland 3-0 Burnley: Black Cats Thump Clarets In PL Encounter

Habib Diarra turned in a decisive first half performance to set Sunderland on its way to a comfortable 3-0 win over struggling Burnley in the Premier League on Monday. The midfielder signed from Strasbourg last summer scored one and had another deflected into the net during a commanding first half, and Chemsdine Talbi completed the scoring for the Black Cats. Sunderland’s unbeaten home run was extended to 12 games — a record for a promoted side — and the team moved above Fulham and Everton into eighth place in the table.

Sunderland vs Burnley Premier League match photos-1
Sunderland's Chemsdine Talbi, left, celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game during the Premier League soccer match against Burnley, at the Stadium of Light, in Sunderland, England. | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
Sunderland's Chemsdine Talbi, center left, scores their side's third goal of the game during the Premier League soccer match against Burnley, at the Stadium of Light, in Sunderland, England. | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
Sunderland's Chemsdine Talbi, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring their side's third goal of the game during the Premier League soccer match against Burnley, at the Stadium of Light, in Sunderland, England. | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
Sunderland's Enzo Le Fee, bottom, and Burnley's Luis Florentino battle for the ball during a Premier League soccer match in Sunderland. | Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
Burnley's Kyle Walker, front, and Sunderland's Reinildo Mandava battle for the ball during the Premier League soccer match in Sunderland. | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP)
Sunderland's Habib Diarra, left, celebrates scoring his team's second goal against Burnley at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland. | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP
Sunderland's Habib Diarra, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's second goal against Burnley at a Premier League soccer match against in Sunderland. | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP
Burnley goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, right, fails to block a goal by Sunderland during a Premier League soccer match in Sunderland. | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP
Burnley's Maxime Esteve, left, and Sunderland's Brian Brobbey battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland. | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP
Sunderland's Habib Diarra breaks before scoring during a Premier League soccer match against Burnley at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland. | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP
Sunderland's Habib Diarra celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during a Premier League soccer match against Burnley at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland. | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP
