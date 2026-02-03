Sunderland 3-0 Burnley: Black Cats Thump Clarets In PL Encounter
Habib Diarra turned in a decisive first half performance to set Sunderland on its way to a comfortable 3-0 win over struggling Burnley in the Premier League on Monday. The midfielder signed from Strasbourg last summer scored one and had another deflected into the net during a commanding first half, and Chemsdine Talbi completed the scoring for the Black Cats. Sunderland’s unbeaten home run was extended to 12 games — a record for a promoted side — and the team moved above Fulham and Everton into eighth place in the table.
1/10
2/10
3/10
4/10
5/10
6/10
7/10
8/10
9/10
10/10
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
CLOSE