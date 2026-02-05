Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

Xi Jinping told Donald Trump that Taiwan is “the most important issue” in China–US relations, calling it a core Chinese interest and urging caution from the US.
The phone call marked a key diplomatic exchange as both sides seek to manage tensions over security, trade, and geopolitics.
Taiwan remains a major flashpoint, with China asserting its claim over the island and the US maintaining strategic ambiguity while supporting Taiwan’s defence.
China’s President Xi Jinping has described Taiwan as “the most important issue” in China–US relations during a phone call with US President Donald Trump, underlining Beijing’s firm stance on the self-ruled island amid renewed diplomatic engagement between the two countries.
According to a statement released by China’s foreign ministry, Xi told Trump that the Taiwan question concerns China’s “core interests” and urged the United States to handle the issue with “prudence and responsibility”. He reiterated Beijing’s position that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China and warned against actions that could encourage pro-independence forces on the island.
The call marks one of the most significant high-level exchanges between the two leaders since Trump returned to the White House, as both sides attempt to stabilise a relationship strained by disputes over trade, technology, security, and geopolitics. While details from the US side were limited, the White House said the conversation covered “key strategic issues” and emphasised the importance of maintaining open channels of communication.
Taiwan has long been a major flashpoint in US–China relations. Beijing has not ruled out the use of force to bring the island under its control, while Washington, Taiwan’s most important international backer, maintains a policy of “strategic ambiguity” and continues to supply Taipei with defensive weapons.
No concrete agreements were announced following the call, but both sides indicated that further dialogue would continue.