Lionel Messi Meets US Prez Donald Trump: ARG Star, Inter Miami Players Feted At White House

Lionel Messi bestowed President Donald Trump with a bejeweled pink soccer ball during a White House ceremony honoring Inter Miami for winning last year's MLS Cup. Miami beat the Vancouver Whitecaps in December for the Major League Soccer title, and the Argentinian superstar was named the league's MVP for the second consecutive season. “Leo, you came in and you won, and that's something very hard to do, very, very unusual and frankly, there's a lot more pressure put on you than anyone would know, because you sort of expected to win, but almost nobody wins,” Trump said. Messi, who entered the ceremony alongside Trump, joined Inter Miami in mid-2023 to great fanfare. He did not speak during the event, which turned political at times with Trump addressing the war with Iran, the situation in Venezuela, a possible future announcement regarding Cuba and even tariffs.

Donald Trump Meets Lionel Messi
President Donald Trump shakes hands with Lionel Messi at an event to honor the 2025 Major League Soccer champions Inter Miami CF in the East Room of the White House in Washington. | Photo: AP/Alex Brandon
US Prez Donald Trump Meets Lionel Messi
President Donald Trump shakes hands with Lionel Messi during an event to honor the 2025 Major League Soccer champions Inter Miami in the East Room of the White House in Washington. | Photo: AP/Julia Demaree Nikhinson
Lionel Messi Meets Donald Trump
President Donald Trump poses for a photo as head coach Javier Mascherano, Lionel Messi and Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas present gifts at an event to honor the 2025 Major League Soccer champions Inter Miami in the East Room of the White House in Washington. | Photo: AP/Julia Demaree Nikhinson
Lionel Messi Meets US Prez Donald Trump
Lionel Messi arrives with President Donald Trump at an event to honor the 2025 Major League Soccer champions Inter Miami CF in the East Room of the White House in Washington. | Photo; AP/Alex Brandon
US Prez Donald Trump Meets Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi and teammates laugh as President Donald Trump speaks during an event to honor the 2025 Major League Soccer champions Inter Miami in the East Room of the White House in Washington. | Photo: AP/Julia Demaree Nikhinson
US Prez Donald Trump Meets Lionel Messi
President Donald Trump receives a soccer ball trophy from Lionel Messi during an event to honor the 2025 Major League Soccer champions Inter Miami in the East Room of the White House in Washington. | Photo: AP/Julia Demaree Nikhinson
US Prez Donald Trump Meets Lionel Messi
President Donald Trump looks at Lionel Messi during an event to honor the 2025 Major League Soccer champions Inter Miami CF in the East Room of the White House in Washington. | Photo: AP/Alex Brandon
US Prez Donald Trump Meets Lionel Messi
President Donald Trump holds a signed soccer ball and Tudor Black Bay watch as Inter Miami CF owner Jorge Mas Santos and Lionel Messi listen at an event to honor the 2025 Major League Soccer champions Inter Miami CF in the East Room of the White House in Washington. | Photo: AP/Alex Brandon
US Prez Donald Trump Meets Lionel Messi
President Donald Trump shakes hands with head coach Javier Mascherano as he speaks at an event to honor the 2025 Major League Soccer champions Inter Miami CF in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Lionel Messi watches at left. | Photo: AP/Alex Brandon
US Prez Donald Trump Meets Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi, right, and Inter Miami CF owner Jorge Mas Santos arrive with President Donald Trump at an event to honor the 2025 Major League Soccer champions Inter Miami CF in the East Room of the White House in Washington. | Photo: AP/Alex Brandon
