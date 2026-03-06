IND Vs NZ, T20 World Cup Final 2026: Ricky Martin Set To Perform At The Closing Ceremony - Check Details

Summary of this article
Ricky Martin will perform at the closing ceremony of T20 WC 2026 final
Latin pop sensation will perform for the first time in India since 1998
India set to take on New Zealand in the final at Narendra Modi Stadium
Global pop sensation Ricky Martin is all set to perform at the Closing Ceremony of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.
The closing ceremony will add a bit of entertainment value to cricket's biggest night, that will see sports and music come together on one of the biggest stage.
Martin, who will perform in India for the first time since 1998, will look to bring his style and global hits to the city of Ahmedabad on Sunday. With thousands expected to flood the stadium on March 8, Martin's performance will add a flavor of Latin as well as rousing energy.
Who is Ricky Martin?
Martin first came to the spotlight in the late 1990s. Termed as 'King of Latin Pop', Martin took his Latin music on the global stage and delivered top hits which won him many accolades including seven Grammy awards nominations.
India Look To Bury Ghosts Of 2023
After India's sensational seven-run win over England in the second semi-final, the Men In Blue will head to the Narendra Modi Stadium to bury the ghosts of 2023.
India will aim to become the first team to defend its crown and more so, win on home soil. It was the same venue that broke many Indian hearts albeit in the ODI World Cup final that saw Australia beat India by six wickets.