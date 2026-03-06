T20 World Cup 2026: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan Congratulate Team India For Entry Into Final

Summary of this article
Team India stormed into the final, defeating England by 7 runs in the second semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Sanju Samson hit 89 off 42 balls for India as the team scored 253/7. With this, India is now in the T20 World Cup final for the second consecutive time. Not only did the fans celebrate the win, but several Bollywood celebs took to social media to hail the Men in Blue. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Preity Zinta, among others, congratulated Team India on the big win.
Bollywood stars celebrate India's cricket victory over England
Bollywood stars Anil Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Triptii Dimri, and others enjoyed the match live at the Wankhede Stadium. They shared pics and videos from the stadium on social media.
Taking to her Instagram story, Kareena shared ICT's poster of entering finals and added heart emojis. Sonu Sood wrote, "Mera Bharat Mahan, 1.4 Billion hearts celebrating this win."
Preity Zinta took to X (formerly Twitter) and praised Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Jaspreet Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and others. She wrote, “Congratulations to the men in blue. What a game and what a dominant performance by Team India What a thrilling entry into the final of the T20WC 2026. It was a pleasure to watch incredible performances from Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Jaspreet Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh & Akshar Patel (sic)."
Akshay Kumar took to X and shared a video of himself from his upcoming film, Bhooth Bangla and wrote, "That’s how you march towards the finals. What a win, Team India (sic)."
"Loved every minute of this match. #TeamIndia played like an absolute champs. On to the finals now (sic)." wrote Ajay Devgn.
India will now lock horns with New Zealand in the final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (March 8).