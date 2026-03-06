T20 World Cup 2026: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan Congratulate Team India For Entry Into Final

Team India stormed into the final, defeating England by 7 runs in the second semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Sanju Samson hit 89 off 42 balls for India as the team scored 253/7. With this, India is now in the T20 World Cup final for the second consecutive time. Not only did the fans celebrate the win, but several Bollywood celebs took to social media to hail the Men in Blue. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Preity Zinta, among others, congratulated Team India on the big win.