Abracadabra Review | Amay Mehrishi’s Perceptive Short Film Zooms Into An Eroding Friendship

Along with his editor Ananyaa Gupta, Mehrishi plumbs an early heartbreak in all its wrangling confusion and incomprehension. The brakes being pulled on a friendship thought as unbreakable can be utterly shattering—as painful and life-altering as the end of a romance. This is a customary rite of passing in growing up. Nevertheless, Mehrishi is able to latch onto its sheer magnitude. When someone asks Agastya who he has a crush on, his gaze immediately shuttles toward Naman. Mehrishi and his DP Aditya Sharma wind with Agastya around the bus crowd, as he edges toward and moves farther from his former best friend. It’s in this spatial fluctuation that the film finds its sobering pulse and emotional reality. The eponymous mock-magic trick becomes a conduit for anger at being snubbed—an insistence on one’s trampled feelings being counted. Even as Agastya pretends to be indifferent, he can’t resist stealing a glance at Naman. Watch the way his face slightly falls when Naman talks of a probable girlfriend. The film trusts its young actors to cut through the motion, trace repressed yearnings and misgivings. Abracadabra feels intimate and volcanic in its latent heave. Mehrishi has made something small yet immense in its subtle understanding.