Naman Awards 2026: Dravid To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award; Gill To Be Named Cricketer Of The Year - Report

Former India captain cum coach Rahul Dravid will be anointed with the Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award at the BCCI's annual Naman Awards, as per a report in The Indian Express.
The function which will take place on March 15 in Delhi, will also see India's ODI and Test captain Shubman Gill being feted with the 'Cricketer of the Year' whereas Mumbai's Ayush Mhatre will be in line to receive the Lala Amarnath Award for his performances in the domestic limited-overs format.
The report further states that former India women's captain Mithali Raj will also be conferred with the lifetime award.
As a cricketer, Rahul Dravid was part of the Indian cricket's 'Fab Four' that included the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman. Recognized as 'The Wall' in cricket, Dravid was one of the finest batters in Tests and played key part in achieving victories for his team home and away.
In 164 Test matches, Dravid scored 13,288 runs at an average of 52.31 with 36 centuries to his name. In ODIs, he amassed over 10,000 runs as well. After retiring, Dravid took up coaching and was a key part of the success for the U-19 Indian team that lifted the World Cup in 2018.
In 2021, Dravid replaced Ravi Shastri as the head coach that saw the Men In Blue finish as runners-up in the 2023 ODI World Cup but also lifting the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA.
Speaking of the Naman Awards 2026, the event basically celebrates India’s recent triumphs in ICC events across various formats and age groups, as well as recognise the top performers in both international and domestic cricket during the 2024/25 season.
“The BCCI Awards ceremony will take place on March 15 in New Delhi. We plan to invite all the ICC tournament winners, including the recent T20 World Cup champions, along with their coaches," Saikia told IANS on Tuesday.
“This includes the senior men’s team, the senior women’s team, the U19 boys’ team, and the U19 girls’ team, who all won trophies in 2025," Saikia added.