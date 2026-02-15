BJP Accuses Kapil Sibal Of Epstein-Funded Award In 2010, Demands Rahul Gandhi Response

Hitting back at the saffron party, Khera said, "BJP's Pradeep Bhandari and Shehzad Poonawalla are trying to peddle the claim that Kapil Sibal appears in the Jeffrey Epstein files." "Much to their disappointment, he does not. In the process, they have only exposed their astonishing inability to read the very document they are selectively posting screenshots from," the Congress leader said in a post on X.