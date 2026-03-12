Rahul Gandhi Targets Modi Over LPG Shortage, Says PM ‘Panicked’ Over Adani Case and Epstein Files

Opposition MPs protest in Parliament complex as restaurants and small businesses face disruptions due to commercial LPG supply crunch

Rahul Gandhi Targets Modi Over LPG Shortage
Photo: Representative Image
  • Rahul Gandhi attacked Narendra Modi over the reported shortage of commercial LPG cylinders, claiming the prime minister was “panicked” over the Adani case in the US and the Epstein files issue.

  • Opposition MPs from parties including the Indian National Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Trinamool Congressand Samajwadi Party staged a protest in the Parliament House complex, with some leaders using a mock brick stove to highlight the crisis.

  • The government has prioritised domestic LPG supply to households amid disruptions linked to the West Asia conflict, leaving restaurants and catering businesses across cities such as Delhi scrambling for alternatives.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid concerns over reported LPG shortage, saying the PM is asking the people not to panic but is himself panicked for “completely different reasons”.

Gandhi alleged that the prime minister is panicked because of the Epstein files issue and the Adani Case in the US.

He made the remarks after several opposition MPs, including himself and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, staged a protest in the Parliament House complex over the shortage of commercial LPG cylinders to demand answers from the government over it.

Shiite Muslims stands over the representation of U.S. and Israeli flags with pictures of President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a rally to condemn the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and against the Israeli strikes on Iran - AP
The Paradox Of Intervention: War And Politics In Iran

BY Pottepaka Sandeep Kumar

Speaking with reporters after the protest, Gandhi said, "The PM is saying there is no need to panic, but the PM himself has panicked for completely different reasons... he is panicked because of Epstein, he is panicked because of the Adani case, he is not able to come inside the House." "You saw yesterday that the prime minister's chair was empty. So, he is telling the country not to panic but has panicked himself," Gandhi added.

Several opposition MPs from the Congress, DMK, TMC and SP, among others, staged a protest near Parliament's Makar Dwar, raising slogans such as 'Naam Narender, Kaam Surrender' and 'Modi ji, LPG'.

The women opposition MPs, including Priyanka Gandhi, sat down with a mock brick cooking stove and raised slogans against the government.

The opposition has been demanding a full-fledged discussion on the West Asia situation and its impact on India.

Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday appealed to people not to panic and assured them that public interest will be protected. He expressed confidence in tackling the LPG crisis, where the short supply of commercial LPG has crippled the country's hotel sector.

PM Narendra Modi - PTI; Representative image
PM Modi Urges No To Panic Over LPG Shortage

BY Outlook News Desk

From induction cooktops and microwaves to firewood and solar options, restaurants, street food vendors, and catering businesses across the country are scrambling for alternatives as a shortage of commercial LPG cylinders begins to disrupt kitchens amid the widening conflict in West Asia.

With the government prioritising domestic cooking gas supply to households as the war disrupts global fuel lifelines, businesses dependent on commercial LPG -- from small eateries to high-end restaurants -- are watching the situation anxiously, with some even staring at possible closure in the days to come.

In the national capital Delhi, irregular LPG supply has gripped kitchens across the city, and many restaurants are left with stock for a day or two, fearing temporary closure and concerns over staff wages. Industry representatives say many eateries in the capital are trying to manage the situation through adjustments.

Amid the growing concerns, the government and oil companies have sought to reassure the people that domestic LPG cylinders remain secure.

