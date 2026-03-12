PSG 5-2 Chelsea, UCL: Blues Thumped In Paris As Holders Reign Supreme
João Neves and Ousmane Dembélé returned from injury to help Paris Saint-Germain rout Chelsea 5-2 in the last 16 of the Champions League on Wednesday. They combined to set up the first goal after 10 minutes and Dembélé scored with a brilliant solo effort late in the first half. The third goal followed a blunder from Chelsea goalkeeper Filip Jørgensen, who passed the ball straight to PSG forward Bradley Barcola. He fed substitute Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who then passed inside to Vitinha and he neatly lobbed Jørgensen. Kvaratskhelia added two late goals allowing PSG to take a healthy lead into next Tuesday’s second leg at Stamford Bridge in London.
