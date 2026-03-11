EU Condemns Rising Settler Violence In West Bank, Calls On Israel To Act

Palestinian leaders warn that the persistent violence and expanding settlements are part of a deliberate strategy that could pave the way for Israel to formally annex the occupied West Bank.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Published at:
Gaza
The violence has extended beyond fatalities, with the EU reporting widespread destruction of property, disruption of livelihoods, and the displacement of numerous Palestinian communities. Photo: File photo
info_icon

The European Union has issued a stark warning to Israeli authorities, urging them to immediately address what it describes as “unacceptable” levels of violence perpetrated by illegal Israeli settlers against Palestinian civilians in the occupied West Bank.

In a statement released Tuesday, an EU spokesperson expressed deep concern over the recent surge in attacks, noting that since February 28, six Palestinians have been killed in incidents involving illegal settlers.

The violence has extended beyond fatalities, with the EU reporting widespread destruction of property, disruption of livelihoods, and the displacement of numerous Palestinian communities. “Many are left without shelter,” the statement read, highlighting the humanitarian toll of the ongoing unrest.

The bloc called on the Israeli government to take “immediate and effective action” to prevent further attacks and ensure that those responsible are held accountable. The EU spokesperson warned that the current climate of impunity is dangerous, stating, “Impunity for such acts risks provoking further violence.”

The EU also reminded Israel of its obligations under international law to protect the Palestinian population in the territories it occupies.

The appeal from Brussels comes amid a broader escalation of violence in the West Bank, which has intensified since the onset of the war in Gaza on October 8, 2023. Since then, the region has seen a marked increase in military raids as well as settler-related violence, resulting in a rising Palestinian death toll and widespread arrests.

Related Content
Special Strategic Partnership: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Hall of Remembrance in Jerusalem on February 26, 2026 - | Photo: AP
Passing The Watermelon: Questions Over Timing Of Modi's Israel Visit
A burned-out vehicle sits on a dirt road among olive trees in the village of Baita, south of Nablus in the West Bank, on November 1, 2025. Tensions have risen in the area as settlers and Israeli forces confront Palestinian farmers during the olive harvest season | REP IMAGE - IMAGO / Middle East Images
Pak Joins 13 Other Nations In Condemning Remarks Supporting Israeli Expansion In West Asia
The warnings come amid heightened international scrutiny over developments in the West Bank, where settlement growth and related actions have long been points of contention in peace negotiations. - AP
UN Security Council Members Warn Israel’s West Bank Actions Threaten Two-State Solution
PIFF 2026 - Facebook
PIFF 2026: The Stories About War That We Are Being Denied
Related Content

According to Palestinian health officials, at least 1,121 Palestinians have been killed and 11,700 injured in the West Bank since the Gaza war began. Additionally, nearly 22,000 Palestinians have been arrested during the same period.

Palestinian leaders warn that the persistent violence and expanding settlements are part of a deliberate strategy that could pave the way for Israel to formally annex the occupied West Bank. Such a move, they argue, would effectively end the possibility of a viable Palestinian state as envisioned in United Nations resolutions.

The international community, including the United Nations, continues to regard the West Bank and East Jerusalem as occupied Palestinian territory. Israeli settlements built in these areas are widely considered illegal under international law.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans Appoint Vijay Dahiya As Assistant Coach

  2. IPL 2026 Schedule Announcement: RCB Meet SRH In March 28 Opener - Check Out Details Of First 20 Fixtures

  3. The Hundred 2026 Draft: Richa Ghosh Joins Smriti Mandhana In Manchester; Leeds Bag Deepti Sharma On Bargain

  4. Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 1st ODI: Nahid Rana Dismantles PAK Batters As BAN Register A Thumping 8-Wicket Win

  5. ICC T20I Rankings: Kishan Leaps To 2nd Behind Abhishek; Varun Loses Bowling Top Spot To Rashid

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. BWF Swiss Open 2026: Ayush, Prannoy And Tanvi Exit; Sat-Chi Advance To Last 16 In An Overall Disappointing Day For India

  4. Swiss Open 2026: Treesa-Gayatri Forced To Retire Hurt In Opening Round

  5. Saina Nehwal Joins India's International Movement To Unite Nations Advisory Board On International Women’s Day

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Six Militants Arrested In Manipur, 10 Acres Of Poppy Cultivation Destroyed

  2. Day In Pics: March 09, 2026

  3. Iran Sought Permission for 3 Ships to Dock In Indian Ports: Jaishankar

  4. Jaishankar Holds Third Call With Iran’s Foreign Minister Amid Strait Of Hormuz Blockade

  5. LPG Crunch Hits Restaurants In India As War In West Asia Disrupts Supply

Entertainment News

  1. Mona Singh Interview | “I Wanted My Journey To Unfold With Intention Rather Than Impulsivity”

  2. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  3. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  4. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  5. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. The Handmaid's Tale: From Cuba To Iran, A Dystopian Landscape

  2. LPG Crunch Hits Restaurants In India As War In West Asia Disrupts Supply

  3. Futility Of Fury: War On Iran And The Illusion Of Strategic Victory

  4. US Grants India 30-Day Waiver To Accept Russian Oil Already At Sea Amid Iran Conflict

  5. Tehran Times Publishes Faces Of Slain Children, Issues Direct Challenge To Trump

Latest Stories

  1. LPG Crunch Hits Restaurants In India As War In West Asia Disrupts Supply

  2. Jaishankar Holds Third Call With Iran’s Foreign Minister Amid Strait Of Hormuz Blockade

  3. US Grants India 30-Day Waiver To Accept Russian Oil Already At Sea Amid Iran Conflict

  4. Critics’ Choice Awards 2026 Nominations: Homebound, Black Warrant Lead In Film And Web Series Categories

  5. UN Warns Strait Of Hormuz Disruption Could Raise Global Food And Energy Prices

  6. Six Militants Arrested In Manipur, 10 Acres Of Poppy Cultivation Destroyed

  7. Miley Cyrus Returns As Hannah Montana In 20th Anniversary Special – Trailer, Release Date Out

  8. Pakistan, Bangladesh Shut Schools To Conserve Fuel As Middle East Conflict Drives Oil Prices Higher