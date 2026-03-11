EU Condemns Rising Settler Violence In West Bank, Calls On Israel To Act

The European Union has issued a stark warning to Israeli authorities, urging them to immediately address what it describes as “unacceptable” levels of violence perpetrated by illegal Israeli settlers against Palestinian civilians in the occupied West Bank.
In a statement released Tuesday, an EU spokesperson expressed deep concern over the recent surge in attacks, noting that since February 28, six Palestinians have been killed in incidents involving illegal settlers.
The violence has extended beyond fatalities, with the EU reporting widespread destruction of property, disruption of livelihoods, and the displacement of numerous Palestinian communities. “Many are left without shelter,” the statement read, highlighting the humanitarian toll of the ongoing unrest.
The bloc called on the Israeli government to take “immediate and effective action” to prevent further attacks and ensure that those responsible are held accountable. The EU spokesperson warned that the current climate of impunity is dangerous, stating, “Impunity for such acts risks provoking further violence.”
The EU also reminded Israel of its obligations under international law to protect the Palestinian population in the territories it occupies.
The appeal from Brussels comes amid a broader escalation of violence in the West Bank, which has intensified since the onset of the war in Gaza on October 8, 2023. Since then, the region has seen a marked increase in military raids as well as settler-related violence, resulting in a rising Palestinian death toll and widespread arrests.
According to Palestinian health officials, at least 1,121 Palestinians have been killed and 11,700 injured in the West Bank since the Gaza war began. Additionally, nearly 22,000 Palestinians have been arrested during the same period.
Palestinian leaders warn that the persistent violence and expanding settlements are part of a deliberate strategy that could pave the way for Israel to formally annex the occupied West Bank. Such a move, they argue, would effectively end the possibility of a viable Palestinian state as envisioned in United Nations resolutions.
The international community, including the United Nations, continues to regard the West Bank and East Jerusalem as occupied Palestinian territory. Israeli settlements built in these areas are widely considered illegal under international law.