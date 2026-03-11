TMC’s Saayoni Ghosh Says ‘Hardly Any Democracy Left’ in Parliament

Saayoni Ghosh, a member of the Trinamool Congress, asserted on Wednesday that "hardly any democracy is left" in Parliament since opposition members' voices have been "curbed" and lawmakers are now compelled to defend their own rights in the House.



Participating in the debate on the resolution for the removal of Om Birla from the Speaker's post, Ghosh said she had nothing personal against Birla, and there have been no personal grievances against him.