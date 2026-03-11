TMC’s Saayoni Ghosh Says ‘Hardly Any Democracy Left’ in Parliament

During debate on Om Birla’s removal, she alleges opposition voices are being curbed in the House

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Published at:
  • TMC MP Saayoni Ghosh claimed opposition MPs’ voices are being suppressed in Parliament.

  • Speaking in the debate on removing Speaker Om Birla, she questioned the House’s impartiality.

  • IUML MP E.T. Mohammed Basheer also alleged opposition speech is being curtailed.

Saayoni Ghosh, a member of the Trinamool Congress, asserted on Wednesday that "hardly any democracy is left" in Parliament since opposition members' voices have been "curbed" and lawmakers are now compelled to defend their own rights in the House.

Participating in the debate on the resolution for the removal of Om Birla from the Speaker's post, Ghosh said she had nothing personal against Birla, and there have been no personal grievances against him.

"But this is a question of impartiality and dignity. There is hardly any democracy left in Parliament. Our opinions are thrashed. How can we fight for the people when we are fighting for our own rights?" she said.

According to Ghosh, the Parliament has been transformed from a platform for policymaking to one for advertisement.

"Railway budget has been done away, bills are being brought at midnight...Rahul Gandhi, Abhishek Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav are not allowed to quote any book, but their 'blue-eyed' boy is allowed," she claimed.

"You can feed your ego but can't stop US President advising you. Don't make this Parliament into a party office," she said, adding, "TMC will not surrender." She also asked the government to stop its alleged "step-motherly or rather step-fatherly" treatment to the opposition.

In his speech, IUML MP E T Mohammed Basheer said opposition is in a "very difficult situation" as the freedom of speech of the MPs has been "denied" while many MPs were suspended, which is a "condemnable thing".

"You are dictating to opposition. You are misusing your rights. Opposition is silenced. An introspection is required as law-making has been made a mockery," he said.

