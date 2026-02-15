No-Confidence Motion Against Speaker Om Birla to Be Taken Up on March 9

He said the government has not yet made a decision on whether to propose a measure on holding simultaneous elections in the second part of the session because the Parliamentary committee that was established to review the legislation has not yet completed its report.



He added that the opposition will lose if they do not take part in the discussion.



The minister stated the Trinamool Congress did not sign the motion of no-confidence against the speaker, suggesting a possible rift in the opposition's unity. " Most of the smaller parties are not in favour of stalling the House. They want to raise their issues, especially ahead of the assembly polls," he said.