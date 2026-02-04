Rahul Gandhi Displays Naravane Memoir In Parliament, Claims PM Shed Responsibility

The government-opposition faceoff in the Lok Sabha intensified on Tuesday as eight protesting MPs were suspended for "unruly behaviour" after Gandhi was disallowed for the second day from quoting an article that cited the unpublished 'memoir' of Naravane on the 2020 India-China conflict.

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Budget Session of Parliament-Rahul Gandhi with copy of memoir of M M Naravane
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi shows a copy of the unpublished "memoir" of former Army chief M M Naravane during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also seen. | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
info_icon

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday cited former Army chief MM Naravane's 'unreleased' memoir to claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi shed responsibility during the India-China conflict in 2020 and passed the buck on to the general.

Addressing reporters in the premises of Parliament House complex, Gandhi held up the 'unreleased' memoir and said he would like the youngsters in India to know that this 'book' exists despite the government claiming otherwise.

"The Speaker has said this book does not exist, the government has said it does not exist, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh ji has said this book does not exist. Every youngster in India should see this book exists," Gandhi said.

He said Naravane has written the full account of what happened in Ladakh.

Gandhi said he has been told that he cannot quote from this "memoir" in Lok Sabha.

"The main line is what the PM said -- 'jo uchit samjho woh karo'. The chief of army staff Gen Naravane called Rajnath Singh and said 'Chinese tanks have come on Kailash ridge, what should we do? Rajnath Singh did not reply to him at first. He (Naravane) asked S Jaishankar, NSA (Ajit Doval) and Rajnath Singh ji, but did not get a reply," the Congress leader said citing the 'memoir'.

Related Content
Related Content

"He (Naravane) again called Rajnath Singh ji who said 'I will ask from the top'. There was a standing order from the top that if 'Chinese forces come in then do not fire on them without asking us'. Naravane ji and our army wanted to fire on those tanks because they had entered our territory," he said.

"Narendra Modi gave the message - 'jo uchit samjho woh karo'. Meaning he shed responsibility. 'Unhone army chief se kaha aapko jo karna hai karo meri bas ki nahi hai' (He told the army chief, you do whatever you want, it is beyond me)" Gandhi said, citing the book.

The former Congress chief further said the Army chief has written that he felt alone and was abandoned by the entire establishment.

"This is what they are scared of me saying in Parliament," Gandhi said.

"I don't think the PM will have the guts to come to the Lok Sabha today. If he comes, I am going to give him this book," he said.

Later in the day, the Lok Sabha witnessed dramatic scenes as women opposition MPs marched towards the Treasury benches holding banners ahead of Modi's scheduled reply to the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address. The prime minister was not present in the House.

he House was adjourned for the day.

Taking a swipe at Modi, Gandhi said in a post in Hindi, "As I said, PM Modi won't come to Parliament because he is scared and doesn't want to face the truth." Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi also took a dig at Modi, saying "he got scared and did not come to Parliament".

"And his rail minister and Nishikant (Dubey) ji ran at the seed of bullet train after seeing women (MPs)," she said.

Earlier, in a post in Hindi on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "Today, if the Prime Minister comes to Parliament, I will present him with a book. This book is not by any opposition leader.

"This book is not by any foreign author. This book is by the country's former Army Chief, General Naravane - and the surprising thing is that, according to the Cabinet Ministers, this book does not even exist." "This book clearly states that when the Chinese army had entered our border, in such a critical moment, the Army Chief was made to wait. And when the time came to take a decision, the Prime Minister simply said 'jo aapko uchit lage woh kijiye'," Gandhi said.

"In other words, in the most serious crisis for the country's security, Modi ji evaded political responsibility," he said.

"The country is asking questions, and the government is running away from answering those questions," Gandhi added.

The government-opposition faceoff in the Lok Sabha intensified on Tuesday as eight protesting MPs were suspended for "unruly behaviour" after Gandhi was disallowed for the second day from quoting an article that cited the unpublished 'memoir' of Naravane on the 2020 India-China conflict.

The seven MPs from the Congress and one from the CPI (M) were suspended for the remainder of the Budget session, which ends on April 2, for trying to climb on the table of the secretary general, tearing papers and hurling them at the Chair.

Gandhi has also written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, lodging his strong protest over being disallowed from speaking in the House on a matter of national security and terming it a "blot on our democracy".

He has also said that it was for the first time in history that LoP was not allowed to speak on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: Varun Snares Rickelton | SA 96/4 (9.1)

  2. Pakistan Vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Ups: Match Called Off Amid Incessant Rain In Colombo

  3. T20 World Cup 2026: USA Players Soak In Mumbai Culture Before India Clash, Enjoy 'Pani Puri'

  4. 'Sorry, What's The Question?' MS Dhoni On Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's India Future

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Abhishek Sharma Among Five Players To Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

  2. What Next For Carlos Alcaraz? Calendar Slam Talks Grow After Spaniard's Historic Australian Open Win

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

  4. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic To Complete Career Grand Slam At 22 Years Old

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Highlights, Australian Open Final: Spaniard Conquers Melbourne, Completes Career Slam

Badminton

  1. India Vs Singapore Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: IND Defeat SGP 3-2 In Group Opener

  2. Badminton Asia Team Championships: India Women Kickstart Campaign With Victory As They Defeat Myanmar 5-0

  3. India-W Vs Myanmar-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: IND-W Sweep MMR-W 5-0 In Group Opener

  4. India-W Vs Myanmar-W Live Streaming, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: When And Where To Watch?

  5. Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: IND-W To Defend Title Sans Sindhu; Lakshya To Lead Men's Team - Schedule, Streaming

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Amid Ethnic Strife, BJP Elects Yumnam Khemchand Singh As Legislature Party Leader, Set To Become CM

  2. Maharashtra Politics: Sunetra Pawar Becomes Dy CM, Merger Of Factions Put On Hold For Now

  3. Delhi Court Summons Congress Leaders In Defamation Case Filed By Rajat Sharma

  4. Barmer Bradman: From Viral Sixes to Vacant Nets, Unfinished Cricketing Journey of Mumal Meher

  5. Endgame For Maoism: Why Tribals in Chhattisgarh Are Resisting Mining Again

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  2. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

  3. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  4. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  5. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

World News

  1. US-India Deal: What We Know & Unanswered Questions

  2. How The India-US Deal Is A Masterclass In Diplomacy

  3. Russia Reaffirms Bilateral Partnership With India Amid US Trade Deal Claims

  4. Epstein Files: What We Know So Far

  5. Paris Prosecutors Raid Elon Musk's X Offices In France

Latest Stories

  1. Endgame For Maoism: Why Tribals in Chhattisgarh Are Resisting Mining Again

  2. Geographical Multiverses: Migration, Dislocation, And Belonging In Global Literature

  3. Jaishankar, Rubio Welcome Indo-US Trade Deal In Washington

  4. Delhi Court Summons Congress Leaders In Defamation Case Filed By Rajat Sharma

  5. T20 World Cup 2026 Tickets: Third-Stage Sales Now Open - What Fans Need To Know

  6. Taapsee Pannu's Gandhari To Arrive On Netflix; Check Out First-Look Stills

  7. Albacete Vs Barcelona: Yamal Shines As Barca Seal Semifinal Spot With 2-1 Win

  8. Mamata Banerjee Turns Poet To Protest Electoral Roll Revision