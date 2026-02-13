Govt Drops Move Against Rahul, BJP MP Files Notice

As a BJP MP filed a notice to launch a "substantive motion" against the Congress leader on the same matter, Union parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju announced on Friday that the government had shelved a plan to introduce a motion against Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for using unparliamentary language against the prime minister.



The Union minister told reporters here that the speaker would be consulted on whether to refer the issue to the ethics committee, the House privilege committee, or the Lok Sabha itself. "It has not yet been decided," he said.



He stated that the government will not be bringing its own motion because a private member has already sent in a notice for the motion.