Govt Drops Move Against Rahul, BJP MP Files Notice

Union minister Kiren Rijiju said the government will not move a motion against Rahul Gandhi as BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has already filed a substantive motion notice.
The Speaker will decide whether the matter goes to the Privileges Committee, Ethics Committee, or directly to the Lok Sabha.
Dubey has sought cancellation of Gandhi’s membership, alleging collusion with anti-India elements during foreign visits.
As a BJP MP filed a notice to launch a "substantive motion" against the Congress leader on the same matter, Union parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju announced on Friday that the government had shelved a plan to introduce a motion against Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for using unparliamentary language against the prime minister.
The Union minister told reporters here that the speaker would be consulted on whether to refer the issue to the ethics committee, the House privilege committee, or the Lok Sabha itself. "It has not yet been decided," he said.
He stated that the government will not be bringing its own motion because a private member has already sent in a notice for the motion.
On Thursday, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey told PTI Videos that he had served notice to file a "substantive motion" against Gandhi, requesting his Lok Sabha membership to be revoked and for him to be permanently disqualified from running for office.
According to Dubey, he has mentioned in his notice how the opposition leader travels abroad, collaborating with the Ford Foundation, USAID, and Soros Foundation, and "colludes" with anti-India groups.
A substantive motion is an independent, self-contained proposal submitted for the approval of a legislative house or assembly, drafted to express a decision or opinion.
"No privilege motion notice. I have given a substantive motion notice where I have mentioned how he visits Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia with Soros Foundation, Ford Foundation and USAID, and colludes with anti-India forces," Dubey alleged.