PM Modi Urges No Panic Over LPG Shortage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged people not to panic amid an LPG shortage linked to the West Asia conflict, assuring that the government would safeguard public interest.
Speaking at an NDA meeting in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, Modi addressed the commercial LPG supply crunch, which has disrupted the hotel sector, and called for the spread of only verified information. According to PTI, he said: "I would like to appeal to people, let us only spread correct, verified information."
He attributed the disruption to the broader impact of the West Asia conflict on global energy supply chains. "Today, I would like to speak to the people of Tamil Nadu about the conflict in West Asia. It has affected the whole world's energy supply chain. We believe in the ideology of India first. There is no need to panic or pay attention to rumours. In any situation, we have seen how our government always puts interests of India above everything," he said, PTI reported.
Modi drew parallels with the Covid pandemic, stating: "During Covid pandemic, 140 crore Indians showed the world how mature our nation is. I am confident that as a nation, we will navigate every situation successfully."
His remarks followed opposition criticism over the LPG issue and concerns about possible future shortages or price rises in petrol and diesel.
At the rally, attended by NDA constituents including AIADMK, BJP, PMK, and AMMK, Modi criticised the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu, accusing it of corruption, dynasty politics, and failing to honour election promises. "In DMK rule, everything starts and ends with one family..." he said, adding: "In 2021, people of TN brought DMK to power; and instead of taking it as a responsibility, they have betrayed the mandate."
Modi alleged that corrupt funds in the state flowed to one family, describing the DMK's approach as a "scientific corruption model" and an "ATM for one family." He said ministers and MLAs might change, "but power remains only with one dynasty."
He also targeted the party over the cash-for-jobs scam, stating that selling jobs destroyed the dreams of the middle class and poor. Further, he claimed the DMK had promised grain warehouses that remained unbuilt, leaving farmers in the Cauvery delta — whom he described as the backbone of Tamil Nadu's food security — without fair prices, facilities, or modern storage.
Before the speech, Modi inaugurated projects worth Rs 5,650 crore, which he said would generate thousands of jobs for the state's youth. He highlighted developments such as international airport status for Madurai and a new terminal at Tiruchirappalli airport, describing the latter as modern yet immersed in Tamil Nadu's culture.
Modi asserted that a strong desire for change was building in the state. "The river Cauvery flows with unstoppable force. Similarly, in this election season in Tamil Nadu, the desire for change is going to a huge momentum. The whole state has made its mind to throw out DMK from the government," he said. "The people want a government that works for every family, not for just one family. And they know that only NDA can bring the change for Tamil Nadu."
He described the upcoming election as the most important in the state's history, presenting voters with a choice between corruption, dynasty politics, and broken promises on one side, and development, opportunity, and honest governance on the other. "I have full faith in the wisdom of the people. Together we will build a Tamil Nadu that is prosperous; together we will build an India that is developed. Let your voice from Trichy echo across the state, TN wants change, TN wants NDA," he said.
Modi also accused the DMK regime of allowing violent crimes against women and children to become common, with criminals operating without fear.
AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, PMK's Anbumani Ramadoss, and BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran also criticised the DMK on law and order and dynasty rule at the event.
This was Modi's third rally addressing the opposition bloc since January 23.
(With inputs from PTI)