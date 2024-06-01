  1. HOME
  2. Topic
  3. narendra modi
images

Name: Narendra Modi

Political Party : Bharatiya Janata Party
DOB: 17 September 1950

Narendra Damodardas Modi is the 14th prime minister of India and has been spearheading the BJP-led Centre since 2014. Previously, from 2001 to 2014, he served as the chief minister of Gujarat. The prime-ministerial chapter of Narendra Modi's political career began in 2014 following a landslide victory of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Lok Sabha elections. In 2019, his second term as the prime minister began after another big win for the NDA. With this, in 2020, PM Modi achieved the feat of being the fourth longest-serving prime minister of India.

During the emergency that lasted between 1975-1977, Modi was appointed general secretary of the ‘Gujarat Lok Sangharsh Samiti’ a RSS committee co-ordinating opposition to the emergency in Gujarat. Shortly afterward, the RSS was banned, and Modi traveled across the country in disguise to avoid arrest. He became involved in the printing of pamphlets opposing the government, sending them to Delhi, and organising demonstrations. During this period, Modi wrote a book in Gujarati-language titled Sangharsh Ma Gujarat. 

Modi became an RSS regional organiser in 1978 overseeing activities in Surat and Vadodara, and in 1979 he went to work for the RSS in Delhi. He returned to Gujarat and in 1985, the RSS assigned him to the BJP. In 1987, Modi helped organise the BJP’s campaign in the Ahmedabad municipal election, which the party won comfortably. After L.K.Advani became president of the BJP in 1986, the RSS decided to place its members in important positions within the party. Modi was elected organising secretary of the BJP’s Gujarat unit later in 1987.

Modi rose within the party and was named a member of its National Election Committee in 1990, helping organise Advani’s Ram Rath Yatra in 1990. Modi took a brief break from politics in 1992 and returned in 1994, partly at the insistence of Advani, as party secretary. Modi’s electoral strategy was considered central to the BJP's victory in the 1995 state election. In November of that year, Modi was appointed BJP national secretary and transferred to New Delhi where he resumed responsibility for party activities. 

The following year, Shanker Sinh Vaghela, a prominent leader from Gujarat defected to the Indian National Congress after losing his parliamentary seat in the Lok Sabha election. Modi, who was on the selection committee for the 1998 Gujarat Legislative Assembly election, favoured supporters of BJP leader Keshubhai Patel over those supporting Vaghela. His strategy was credited as central to the BJP winning an overall majority in the 1998 election. Modi was promoted to BJP general secretary in May of that year.

In 2001, Keshubhai Patel’s health was failing and the BJP national leadership sought a new candidate for the role of Chief Minister, and Modi was chosen as a replacement. Advani was concerned about Modi’s lack of experience in government. Modi declared an offer to become Patel’s deputy chief minister saying he was going to become fully responsible for Gujarat or not at all. In October 2001, Modi relaced Patel as the chief minister of Gujarat with the responsibility of preparing the BJP for the upcoming 2002 election. . Modi entered his first-ever electoral contest in a February 2002 by-election that won him a seat in the Gujarat state assembly. The BJP was again victorious in the 2007 state assembly elections. The party again won the 2012 polls, and both times, Modi returned as the Chief Minister of the state.

In September 2013, Modi was named the BJP’s candidate for prime minister ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha election. Modi was a candidate for the Lok Sabha constituencies Varanasi and Vadodara. He won in both the constituencies. Modi the unanimously elected leader of the BJP, became the prime minister of India. To comply with the law prohibiting MP’s from representing more than one constituency, he vacated the Vadodara seat.

In 2018, Modi was named the BJP candidate for prime minister in the 2019 general elections. Modi contested the Lok Sabha election as a candidate for Varanasi and he won by a huge majority. Modi was unanimously elected the prime minister for the second time.

Modi became the first Indian Prime Minister to be born after the country’s independence. After the victory in the 2019 elections, Modi became the longest-serving non-congress Prime Minister.

Advertisement

Related Stories

Advertisement

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG-W Vs NZ-W, 3rd T20I Live Scores And Updates: England Women Opt To Bowl First Against New Zealand
  2. MI New York Vs Texas Super Kings, MCL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch MINY Vs TSK Match
  3. James Anderson Retirement: Sachin Tendulkar ‘Best Batter’ To Bowl To, Says England Legend
  4. Siechem Madurai Panthers vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Live Streaming TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch
  5. James Anderson Against India - Top Six Moments
Football News
  1. English Premier League: Manchester United Confirm Van Nistelrooy Appointment As Ten Hag Assistant
  2. URU Vs COL, Copa America 2024: Suarez Slams 'Ugly' Colombia Celebrations As Violence Mars Uruguay Defeat
  3. Canada Vs Uruguay Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Third-Place Match Live On TV And Online In India
  4. Argentina Vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 Final: A Look At All The Players And Their Clubs Before Title Showdown
  5. ENG Vs NED: Virgil Van Dijk To Consider Netherlands, Liverpool Future After UEFA Euro 2024 Heartbreak
Tennis News
  1. Paolini Vs Vekic, Wimbledon 2024: Italian Beats Croatian In Record-Breaking Semi-final - Data Debrief
  2. Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch Gentlemen’s Singles Semi-Final Match
  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Daniil Medvedev, SF 1 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Ash Barty's Exhibition Doubles Match Rasies Questions - Is She Coming Back?
  5. Wimbledon 2024, Quarter-Final: Elena Rybakina Defeats Elina Svitolina To Reach Semis - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. In Viral Video, SpiceJet Staff Arrested For Slapping CISF Officer; Airline Accuses Man of Sexual Harassment
  2. Gujarat: Stampede-Like Situation As Hundreds Turn Up For 10 Job Vacancies | Watch
  3. Uttarakhand's Ecosystem at Risk - Floods and Forest Fires
  4. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  5. Kejriwal In Custody: SC Judgement On ED Arrest Tomorrow
Entertainment News
  1. Tanuj Virwani And Wife Tanya Jacob Expecting Their First Child: Baby Has Entered The Chat
  2. Priyanka Chopra Greets Paps With Namaste As She Arrives In Mumbai With Nick Jonas Ahead Of Anant-Radhika's Wedding
  3. 'Sarfira' Vs 'Indian 2' Box Office Prediction: Which Film Will Get The Biggest Opening?
  4. 'The Boys Season 4' Episode 7: Here's When And Where To Watch The New Episode Of The Superhero Series
  5. Throwback Thursday: Here's Why Ali Fazal Slipped Into Depression After Playing Joy Lobo In '3 Idiots'
US News
  1. Joe Biden Is Limping To Maintain His Political Position. Can He Handle The Presidency At 81?
  2. What Will Be The New Costco Membership Fee For Customers In US And Canada?
  3. TikTok Video Unveils Funyuns Empty Bag Scam, Sparks Outrage On Internet
  4. Celebrate Slurpee Day: 7-Eleven Is Giving Away Free Slurpees And More Sweet Deals For Their 97th Birthday On July 11!
  5. ‘Was He Tired? Yes. A Cold? Maybe’: Supporter George Clooney Urges Joe Biden To Quit
World News
  1. As Tensions Rise, South Korea To Deploy Laser Weapons To Intercept North Korean Drones
  2. Baba Vanga Predictions List: End Of The World To Begin In 2025 And End By...?
  3. Kenya President Ruto Fires 21 Cabinet Ministers Weeks After Deadly Protests Over Finance Bill | Full List
  4. Joe Biden Is Limping To Maintain His Political Position. Can He Handle The Presidency At 81?
  5. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Jasmine Paolini Reaches Wimbledon 2024 Women's Singles Final; Copa To See ARG Vs COL Final
  2. NEET Supreme Court Hearing: SC Posts NEET-UG Matter To July 18
  3. NATO Summit 2024: UK PM Starmer Offers Support To Ukraine; Members Say China 'Decisive Enabler' Of Russia's War
  4. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: From Kim Kardashian To Jay Shetty, Check Out The Full Guest List
  5. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  6. Did You Know? Michael Jackson Almost Sung For Rajinikanth's 'Enthiran', AR Rahman Shares Details
  7. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Mihir Shah, Family Driver Confess To Their Roles In Crime, Say Police
  8. 'Quite Normal': NTA, Centre Tell SC Why So Many Toppers In NEET-UG 2024; Next Hearing July 18