After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

The apex court not only asked the ECI to give the widest possible publicity to the list of persons excluded from the voter list in the draft rolls, but also asked them to allow voters to submit copies of Aadhaar, one of the most common documents people have, as proof of identity. It was another proposition that the ECI had been opposing and the opposition parties and rights activists had pressed for. The ECI has been arguing that Aadhaar is unreliable as it’s frequently faked.